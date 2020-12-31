No. 2 - Oct. 24, 2020, Nov. 9, 2020 and Nov. 23, 2020
When 3-year-old Breanna McBride was diagnosed with leukemia in September, her parents, Darren and Victoria McBride, didn’t know what to do. Then the community did what they do best and banded together to show support for the family, raising money even amid a global pandemic to ease the financial burdens during an already stressful time.
The McBrides have been “absolutely overwhelmed” with an outpouring of love and generosity from close friends, acquaintances and complete strangers alike.
On Oct. 24, The Emporia Gazette ran the story “Battling with Breanna: Local girl diagnosed with leukemia. By Nov. 9, we were running coverage of a fundraiser sponsored by Emporia State University’s basketball teams.
Buckets for Breanna raised about $2,500 through a GoFundMe account set up to help Breanna’s family cover medical and travel expenses.
Don Weast, associate athletic director, said the event came together after Lady Hornet Head Coach Toby Wynn saw a story about Breanna in The Emporia Gazette.
“The Gazette story started the whole thing,” Weast said. “Toby Wynn saw the story and talked to his players about doing something to support the family. The players were all for it. Then he talked to [Men’s Head Coach] Craig Doty and they were in.”
It was the Lady Hornets who conceived of the idea for the free throw marathon. Streamed live on KVOE TV, 15 team members took turns making free throws for 24 hours, from noon Saturday until noon Sunday.
The trend of giving continued on Nov. 20 when Harry and Lloyd’s Bar and Grill in Americus hosted fundraiser and online auction which raised more than $10,000 for the family.
“We just want to send a huge ‘thank you’ out to Michael Phillips, Shirley Vincent, Linda Jo Soetebier, Ashley Kopecky, Harry & Lloyd’s and everyone else who helped, donated, or bid over the weekend,” said Darren McBride. “We’ve said thank you in so many ways to so many different people over the last couple months that I hope it’s not starting to lose meaning. I hope everyone just knows that we’re so, so grateful with all that they have provided us. It’s been beyond anything we could imagine.
“It was a bummer to have to do the auction and everything online, but it ended up making things even more special for us in some ways. There were people who donated or made bids from literally all around the country, which was amazing to see. I had a former classmate that won one of the Yeti coolers, and he lives all the way in Alaska.”
Seeing as weekend’s raffles and bids provided excitement for all involved with the inclusion of items such as new grill kits, custom-made works of art, sports memorabilia and several gift packages to a range of local businesses, the McBrides hope to spark additional interest by offering more interactive and recreational events for community members in the coming months.
“It’s obviously going to depend on the COVID situation, but we’re really hoping to get people having fun in outdoor settings as it starts to warm up,” McBride said. “There’s a couple of ideas along those lines that we’ve been looking at, like a golf tournament at the Municipal Golf Course, but none of that has a set date yet. A thing that will be coming up soon is that we’re going to start taking orders for t-shirts which have a special ‘B’ Strong logo on them for Breanna, so I encourage people to reach out if they’re interested in that.”
While a separate GoFundMe for the McBride family (www.gofundme.com/f/battling-with-breanna) will be closing in the coming days, those looking to make additional donations in the meantime can do so through Venmo by sending funds directly to @Darren-McBride-8515. Information on upcoming events will be released through the McBrides’ Facebook pages when more details are known.
