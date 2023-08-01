ESU soccer schedule 2023
Courtesy ESU Athletics

Fresh off their deepest run into the NCAA Tournament in school history, the Emporia State soccer team has released its 2023 schedule. Seven home matches highlight the 2023 schedule, including home matches against two NCAA Tournament teams from last season.

The Hornets kick off the 2023 campaign with a match against Southwestern Oklahoma State on Aug. 31 in Weatherford, OK. This match will be the start of a four-game road trip that will include a key Central Region match with Minnesota State-Mankato at a neutral site in Kansas City, Mo. The road trip will wrap in Florida on Sept. 8 and 10 with matches against Tampa and Eckerd.

