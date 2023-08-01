Fresh off their deepest run into the NCAA Tournament in school history, the Emporia State soccer team has released its 2023 schedule. Seven home matches highlight the 2023 schedule, including home matches against two NCAA Tournament teams from last season.
The Hornets kick off the 2023 campaign with a match against Southwestern Oklahoma State on Aug. 31 in Weatherford, OK. This match will be the start of a four-game road trip that will include a key Central Region match with Minnesota State-Mankato at a neutral site in Kansas City, Mo. The road trip will wrap in Florida on Sept. 8 and 10 with matches against Tampa and Eckerd.
Emporia State will open the home season on Sept. 15 with a Turnpike Tussle match against Washburn. It will be the first of two Friday two-sport doubleheaders for Emporia State as the Hornet volleyball team will open their home season later that night at White Auditorium.
The MIAA proves to be one of the toughest conferences in the country as the Hornets will play five matches against association schools that made the NCAA Division II National Tournament in 2022. These include a home-and-home series against Ft. Hays (Sept. 17 in Hays and Sept. 24 on the ESU Pitch) followed by road matches at Northwest Missouri on Oct. 6 and Central Oklahoma on Oct. 22. A rematch of the MIAA Tournament and NCAA Sub-Regional Championship matches is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 13, when Central Missouri comes to Emporia.
Emporia State will play host to a total of seven home matches this season, including a four-game stretch of consecutive home matches from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1. During the homestand, the Hornets will face off against Nebraska-Kearney on Sept. 22, Ft. Hays on Sept. 24, Northeastern State on Sept. 29, and Rogers State on Oct. 1.
Emporia State will conclude its regular season with the Topeka edition of the Turnpike Tussle at Washburn on Oct. 29.
The first round of the MIAA Tournament will begin on Nov. 3, with the top four seeds hosting the matches. The tournament semifinals and championship matches will be held in Wichita on Nov. 10th and 12th.
Season tickets for soccer, along with football and volleyball, are now available for purchase. Fans can go to esuhornets.com/tickets or contact the main ticket office via email at athletics@emporia.edu or by phone at 620-341-5350.
As part of the season ticket process, Emporia State is excited to introduce the new All-Sports Pass. This pass includes 10 or 20 General Admission tickets for any Emporia State regular season home athletic event. The All-Sports Pass can be used for one person to attend ten different games or for ten people to attend one game.
