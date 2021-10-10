The next few days could bring dangerous weather to Lyon County.
The county's Emergency Communications Center posted a notice Sunday about the risk. It said locations east of a line from Emporia to Topeka “have the better chance of receiving heavy rain” by Monday morning.
The notice added that some strong thunderstorms could produce gusty winds and small hail.
The National Weather Service added severe thunderstorms also are possible in the Emporia area from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning.
