Here is one that gives equal time to the other side.
See folks, I am really an Independent that can go both ways.
If you recall sometime back, I commented that the Republican Party’s last, and one of the only, nationwide social enhancement programs was their program for the reconstruction of the South after the Civil War — around 1866.
I was thinking about an updated comment with regard to the observation of the Republicans getting “Obama Care” replaced with something else.
After all, didn’t the Republicans vote over 60 times during the Obama years to repeal “Obama Care?” Then, only to have President Obama veto their measure. Republicans come by this naturally when one recalls that they also pulled out all the stops to deep-six Social Security.
But wait.
Look what happened!
Can you believe that after all their attempts to repeal the plan, that they failed to have any program that would pass when they had the votes to repeal it? Might their failure to have any plan be their tradition to be repulsed by the thought of having a social awareness?
Am I hitting on what might be perhaps the reason that Sen. McCain voted against repeal? The reason might be due to the anti-compromise and generally insulting way that President Trump was Twittering trash talk about Sen. McCain, too. And McCain was a fellow Republican.
I wonder if President Trump, who dodged his military obligation with the greatest of efforts, would have stood up to the torture at the hands of the North Vietnamese the way that Sen. McCain did? (I’d wager that it would be pure torture for President Trump not to complain via Twitter.) Be reminded that Sen. McCain never broke under torture in order to protect his comrades, his nation and his honor.
What is my point of bringing up this old news?
I had to set the stage with the above information.
Have you noticed not a word from President Trump, nor the Republican Senate, to fix Social Security? Fixing the Social Security program is a must. I think that if he came out and said that he would not sign a single bill until Social Security is fixed, that he would be a shoo-in for re-election. But, to do so, he would cause his Republican Party to go into withdrawals at the very thought of working toward fixing a social program.
They just could have a nervous breakdown!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.