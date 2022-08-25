Buckle up. Win money.
Sounds simple. But that's what Safe Kids Kansas will do beginning this weekend, to encourage people to wear seat belts.
Buckle up. Win money.
Sounds simple. But that's what Safe Kids Kansas will do beginning this weekend, to encourage people to wear seat belts.
The organization is partnering with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for the “Bucks for Buckles” campaign. Volunteers across the state will give dollar bills to families that have everyone buckled securely in a vehicle.
The KDHE announcement Wednesday said 45 cities across Kansas will take part in the effort through Sunday, September 11. The cities were not named.
People who are not buckled up will receive “educational materials about the effectiveness of seat belts and child safety seats,” the KDHE said
A Kansas Department of Transportation survey last year found 85% of Kansans wear seat belts. But the national average is 90%, so Kansas ranks 38th out of 50 states in obeying that law.
KDOT also is part of the Bucks for Buckles promotion, along with State Farm Insurance.
The campaign will begin as the Kansas Highway Patrol has increased officer presence on roads for the period around Labor Day.
Cherie Sage, Director of Sage Kids Kansas, says 52% of all fatalities on Kansas roads in 2020 involved people not wearing seat belts.
