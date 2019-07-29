Local 4-Hers were tested in a variety of categories Sunday morning during the 4-H Horse Show at the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
Mason Jenkins, 10, won overall grand champion in showmanship. Showmanship ribbons are bestowed based on the build of the horse.
He was extremely shocked that he won, because his horse, Donk, misbehaved in the arena.
“He was not standing still,” Jenkins said.
But he was pleased to win a champion ribbon. He works with his horse on a regular basis to get him ready for the fair.
“I lead him around, I get him to trot and I work patterns with him,” he said.
This is Donk’s first big show, he said.
Jenkins looks forward to the future after winning a grand champion ribbon.
“I want to ride him next year,” he said.
Madison Jenkins won overall reserve champion in showmanship.
She said she was “really proud” to win.
“I just thought Gray was a good horse,” she said.
She has been working with the horse since she was 5 years old. Madison Jenkins is now 7.
This isn’t the first time she and and Gray have won a prize. She said she has won three other prizes in horse shows.
She, her dad and her brother enjoy riding the 12-year-old horse. They go riding on Gray about every week or so, Madison said.
Wyatt Miser had the smallest horse in the arena Sunday. Miser led his miniature horse, Homer, out into the ring with several larger horses and won grand champion in showmanship in his age division, which is 9-11 years.
“He’s a built-good horse,” he said.
This, Miser believes, is why his little horse won its division.
The two work together once every three days during the year leading up to the fair. Miser works with his horse on setting up, he said. He has been in the 4-H horse project for two years. Miser said his sister is the reason he started the project.
Showmanship is his favorite part.
“It’s fun and stuff,” Miser said.
He and Homer would go on to compete for overall grand champion, but did not win.
Brenna Cunningham, who is in the 15-19 year category, won grand champion in her age division in showmanship and reserve grand in the stock mare 4 and older category.
“I’ve kind of been doing this my whole life,” she said. “I practice a lot. My grandma was real big in it, so we’ve always been real big in it and I was hoping to do good, and I did.”
When Cunningham says she’s been riding horses all her life, she means it.
“There’s pictures of me sitting on a horse as a baby with my family,” she said. “We’ve always done the open shows … I used to go to every show, but it’s just too busy now.”
So winning didn’t come as a shock, but it was a pleasure.
“It’s a good feeling,” Cunningham said. “It’s like, you’re proud of yourself and you’re also proud of your horse.”
Winning is nice, but it’s not everything. The bond she has with her horse is the best thing.
“People know that you’re showing, they know that the horse is good, but they don’t know the work that goes in or the relationship you build and the trust and the friendship,” Cunningham said.
