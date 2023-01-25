The USD 253 Board of Education selected local real estate company Coldwell Banker to assist the district in the sale of the Maynard Building at its meeting Wednesday.
The district is restarting the process of selling the Maynard Building after Simmons Pet Food withdrew its bid on the property in December. At its Jan. 11 meeting, the board decided to hire a realtor to help with the sale of the building.
The district received proposals from three local realtors, including Farm & Home Real Estate, Coldwell Banker and RE/MAX EK Real Estate.
Board members said Coldwell Banker stood out, not only for its proposed marketing tactics but also for its experience in commercial real estate.
“I liked what Coldwell Banker wrote, specifically about unique marketing and a virtual tour,” board member Jeremy Dorsey said. “And I looked at some of the prior businesses that they have done business with and some of them seem fairly large and somewhat comparable in terms of … size of the property and the cost.”
Board member Art Gutierrez said he also liked Coldwell Banker’s position on what the former Maynard Building could do for the community.
“They mentioned in the document about ‘we want to do what’s best for the community,’ Gutierrez said. “And so, I’m not concerned so much about getting the top dollar for that facility, but I want it to be, hopefully, used in the best way for our community.”
In its bid proposal, Coldwell Banker stated that the Maynard building is a unique property with lots of life left.
“It is our goal to market the property in such a way to find not only the right buyer, but one that will utilize the property for its highest and best use,” the statement read. “Our proposal and process will be focused on return on investment rather than pricing strategy. We are less concerned with the list price and more concerned with how and who we market the property to.”
The board also approved a second premium payment for all staff. This year’s payment will include all staff, whether certified, classified or administrative.
“When we got all of the ESSER plan approved a year ago, that we submitted, we only put on premium pay for one time this year, because of the unknown cost of the math [curriculum],” Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Rob Scheib said.
Scheib said the district has to have the final amount of ESSER III funds expended by the end of 2024.
Board member Jami Reever said the premium pay never seems like enough to thank district staff for their work.
“I keep thinking about how hard our teachers and staff work, and this year has been especially stressful because we have been understaffed and so I just want to do the most we possibly can for teachers and this is a great amount,” Reever said.
Received an update from Walnut staff on reading, math and social-emotional learning goals.
Reviewed school safety policies and practices at all levels.
Reviewed and shared recommendations on current and future budget practices.
The Emporia Public Schools Board of Education will meet again Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
