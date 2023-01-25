USD 253 color

The USD 253 Board of Education selected local real estate company Coldwell Banker to assist the district in the sale of the Maynard Building at its meeting Wednesday.

The district is restarting the process of selling the Maynard Building after Simmons Pet Food withdrew its bid on the property in December. At its Jan. 11 meeting, the board decided to hire a realtor to help with the sale of the building.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.