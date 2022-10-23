The Emporia State football team overcame an 11-point deficit to defeat Missouri Southern, 24-21, in Joplin on Saturday.
“If you want to have success in this league, you’ve got to be able to handle adversity,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “Sometimes, you're going to have games where you're going to have to find a way to win and it may be an ugly win. This was a gritty win for us.”
Missouri Southern scored on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Luke Sampson to Ezekiel Lang with 2:15 to play in the first half to take a 14-3 lead. ESU responded with a three-yard touchdown pass from Braden Gleason to Tyler Kahmann with 43 seconds to play to cut the deficit to four points heading into the half which, according to Higgins, was a key point in the game.
“I thought that we definitely played better in the second half,” Higgins said. “I felt that they executed their game plan a lot better than we executed ours. Their game plan was to run the play clock down before they snapped the football and keep our offense off the field. In the second quarter, we had the ball basically for two minutes and fifteen seconds but I thought us scoring right before the half was huge.”
Emporia State took its first lead of the day with 5:46 in the third quarter as Gleason found Jaylen Varner for a three-yard score to make it a 17-14 game. The Lions regained the lead with 48 seconds to go on a two-yard touchdown run from Nathan Glades.
Emporia State was able to get the lead back midway through the fourth quarter when it got the ball back after a Missouri Southern punt went only six yards due to the win and set the Hornets up at the 14-yard line with 7:37 to play. Gleason connected with Cole Schumacher for an 11-yard gain to set up first and goal at the two, which set up a two-yard pass from Gleason to Varner to give the Hornets a 24-21 lead with 6:17 left.
Missouri Southern opened the scoring with a Dwayne Lawson one-yard touchdown run with 8:34 left in the opening quarter. The Hornets got on the board early in the second quarter on a 22-yard field goal by Caden Dodson.
The wind was definitely a factor, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. It was difficult to move the football through the air, and Higgins noted his team had to make sure they were going with the wind when they did attempt a big play.
“You just have to pick and choose when you're going to take a shot,” Higgins said. “We did so maybe two or three times, but it had to be with the wind. I definitely was not going to do it against the wind and get a flutter ball to where somebody could pick it off or it gets underthrown.”
Even the Hornets touchdown passes were quick passes of three yards, three yards and two yards. Higgins noted their efficiency, along with not turning the football over, were key.
“I thought we could be efficient with our quick game, which we're really good at,” Higgins said. “Braden’s doing a good job right now protecting the football, and I think that gave us an opportunity to win that football game.”
Gleason finished the day 24-of-31 for 211 yards and three touchdowns and added 25 rushing yards on four carries. Corey Thomas was his top target with seven catches for 57 yards while Jaylen Varner had six receptions for 33 yards and two touchdowns. Canaan Brooks led the rushing attack with 60 yards on 20 carries. Jaedon Pool and Dawson Hammes each had ten tackles on defense.
The Hornets (6-2) return home this weekend and will take on Fort Hays State for Homecoming on Saturday at Welch Stadium beginning at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.