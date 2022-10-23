Dawson Hammes

Dawson Hammes was one of two Hornet defenders to record double-digit tackles in their win over Missouri Southern on Saturday.

 Josiah Driggers/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State football team overcame an 11-point deficit to defeat Missouri Southern, 24-21, in Joplin on Saturday.

“If you want to have success in this league, you’ve got to be able to handle adversity,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “Sometimes, you're going to have games where you're going to have to find a way to win and it may be an ugly win. This was a gritty win for us.”

