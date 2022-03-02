The Chase County boys basketball team picked up a sub-state win Tuesday night while the Northern Heights boys fell to end their season.
Chase County defeated Maranatha Christian Academy 70-52 thanks to a 35-point performance from Cooper Schroer. Tucker Groh added 12 points and Pax Vogel and Rhett Reyer each added nine.
The Bulldogs moved to 10-10 and will play Mission Valley Friday at Lyndon. Game time is at 6 p.m.
Northern Heights locked up with Mission Valley last night but couldn’t close the deal, losing 46-38. The Wildcats finished their season, 6-13.
Northern Heights built an early lead but relinquished it later in the first quarter. The Wildcat squad pushed the ball up the court at a fast clip, accelerating the game’s pace. At times, it appeared a little too fast, causing some forced shots. But speed was the plan.
“We talked all year about two things you can control, effort and attitude,” said Northern Heights head coach Jacob Lang in an email. “I was really proud of the effort and attitude from our guys tonight. They had enough athleticism and length to speed us up a little bit on our shots.”
A series of free throws during the fourth quarter allowed Northern Heights to regain the lead. Two came on a technical foul committed by Mission Valley, which resulted in a layup when the ball went into play. However, Mission Valley gained the lead again on a layup and a succeeding one-and-one foul shot. The Wildcats couldn’t score enough down the fourth-quarter stretch to grab their second lead.
“We played amazing on the defensive end of the floor, especially in the third quarter, but couldn't take advantage of it on the offensive end,” Lang said. “In a game of runs, they had the last one, and we couldn't respond.”
Junior guard Kolden Ryberg led Northern Heights with 18 points.
Boys 1A DI
Olpe (20-1) plays Crest at home Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Madison (16-4) plays Burlingame at Olpe Thursday at 6 p.m.
Boys 1A DII
Hartford (5-16) cruised by Midway High School last week, 66-47, setting up a Lyon County League dual between Hartford and Lebo (13-7). Game time is at 7:30 p.m. at Lebo on Thursday.
Girls 2A
Northern Heights (14-5) knocked off Bishop Seabury Academy Monday, 47-19, and Chase County (8-11) defeated Maranatha Christian Academy, 39-26. The Wildcats and Bulldogs face off Thursday at Lyndon. Game time is at 6 p.m.
Girls 1A DI
Madison (14-6) beat Crest last Friday, 48-25. Jalynn Weakley scored 16 points and recorded 10 rebounds.
Teammate Yolaine Luthi contributed 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds too, along with six assists and five steals.
The Bulldogs meet Burlingame Friday at Olpe. Game time is at 7:30 p.m.
Olpe (8-13) got by Marmaton Valley last week, 36-35. The Eagles play St. Paul at Olpe Friday. Game time is at 6 p.m.
Girls 1A DII
Lebo (20-1) plays at home against Southern Coffey County Friday at 6 p.m.
Hartford (13-8) toppled Marais Des Cygnes Valley last Friday and play Waverly this Friday at Lebo. Game time is at 7:30 p.m.
