Outgoing library director Robin Newell felt uneasy during a recent meeting of the Emporia City Commission, when commissioners discussed the possibility of changing operations at the Emporia Public Library last month.
The discussion, held on June 15 during a city commission study session, broached the subject of revisiting the library’s operations and bringing some of its “redundancies” into the city — such as payroll. Uncertainty about the library’s future direction has caused two library board members to resign in recent weeks, and director Robin Newell fears it will have an even greater impact moving forward.
“With the governing board, you have independence,” Newell told The Gazette last week. “The library director can speak directly to the public about the budget and bond issues. But, if your director is an at-will employee for the city, everything has to go through the city for approval. You have to follow the city manager’s direction on how programs are to be finances, how they are going to be run and what programs are going to be run.”
The Emporia Public Library currently operates with an appointed board of directors with the city mayor also sitting on the board, under Kansas Statute 12-1225. The statute outlines various rules for public library boards of directors operations which makes it clear the library operates independently and separately from the municipality. This includes making and adopting its own set of rules and regulations, overseeing the hiring of librarians and other employees; and administering funds granted by a state and federal governments — or any other agency — that assists in providing library services to a community.
Boards also have the power to accept gifts or donations to the library and administer them in ways they see fit, and can place “money received from sources other than a tax levy for library purposes, in its discretion” ... into separate funds ... or to “place the money in the fund to which the tax levy money is credited unless the grantor or donor directs how and for what purpose the money shall be handled and spent.”
“They act as advocates in the community for the library,” Newell said of the board of directors. “All of the oversight of the collections the library director’s responsibility. Library board members do not purchase materials. As far as collection development goes, their goal is really to hire a director to do the collection development.”
An advisory board, on the other hand, would have less freedom to work independently. It works as the go-between from its governing body and the community to promote library services and programs. But, Newell said an “advisory board has no power.”
“They don’t approve the bills, they don’t pay the bills, they don’t do the budget,” she said. “The city runs the library and they run it like they would run other departments.”
City manager Trey Cocking said the discussions about the library came up during a goal-setting meeting of the commission. He said the discussion at that time revolved around talking to both the library and the Emporia Recreation Commission boards and staff to see if current operations were working.
“The answer may be yes,” he said. “Or maybe we do need to change.”
Cocking said there are a number of ways that libraries can operate in the state of Kansas. The only control the city has over the library right now is under a charter ordinance which states the Emporia Public Library gets 5 mills from the tax levy.
“Who the executive director is, how many staff they have, that’s all completely up to their board under the current arrangement,” he said. “Part of the issue, and this is not any different from any other library that I’ve seen that’s city-owned, is you don’t have the same communication as [other departments].”
Commissioner Susan Brinkman, who brought up the possibility at the June 15 meeting, said it was a matter of being fiscally responsibile with taxpayer money.
“Right now the library trustees handle all of their own payroll,” she said. “Our city staff and accounting office is already doing payroll on the same timeframe. Why wouldn’t we allow the city or have the city look at doing that for the library? That was one of ideas that came forth.”
Brinkman said it seemed important for the commission to consider these discussions before a new library director arrives.
“I can’t speak for the commission,” she said. “I can only say that we felt it was important to look at our options. There’s more than just an advisory board and a board of trustees. There are other ways to do that or combine services.”
Since the library building is a city-owned property, the city has a lease agreement with the library for the property. On top of that, the library has a maintenance contract with the city to provide janitorial support for the building.
“I think the question from the commission has been, ‘Do we have the best communication structure in place and are we being the most efficient with taxpayer dollars as we can?’” Cocking said. “When you cut 250 payroll checks, adding 13 more doesn’t add incrementally to your system to cut other checks. It doesn’t add more to do that billing.”
Cocking said he did not anticipate that having a major impact on the library’s operations or to library staff.
“The only thing I want to say to library employees is they shouldn’t be scared,” he said. “I don’t want them to be uneasy about anything as these discussions happen.”
But Newell said there’s definitely cause for concern. She said an advisory board answering to the city of Emporia, could bring politics into the library. While board members are currently appointed by the Emporia City Commission, they do not serve the commission directly. Not only could that potentially affect the library’s collection, it could also affect hiring practices.
“Some directors don’t want to work for advisory boards, just like some might not want to work for a governing board,” she said. “When you look at the 326 public libraries in Kansas, only two of those are municipal libraries. For the library director, it’s that layer of protection that a governing board provides, not only for the director, but also the operations of the library and knowing the library is not being facilitated by elected officials.”
Newell added that she herself would never work for an advisory board, and had left positions in the past when a change like that was made.
“It just works differently when you have a different type of leadership,” she said. “This is certainly something that somebody who’s been in a profession for 25 years, one of the first questions you would want to ask is, ‘How is your board? Is it a governing board or an advisory board?’ Because that immediately tells you as a library director, am I dealing with a governing board as my employer or am I dealing with the city manager as my employer.”
Brinkman said she did not think politics would be a problem. She said the commission did not take a position in 2020 when Black Lives Matter protests were sprouting up around the country in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.
“I don’t think you saw the commission immediately becoming heavy-handed and wanting to throw out our police department,” she said. “Using that as an example, no, I don’t think that’s a problem at all.”
Brinkman said she would also be open to having greater access to materials at the library and putting a “no censorship” policy in place.
Cocking echoed that, saying he did not want to become the “book police” or see the city have influence over the library’s collections.
No decisions on the library’s structure are coming immediately. In the mean time, Newell said she would like to see more applicants to the library’s board of directors. The eight person board has three openings, and five members are needed for a quorum.
Newell said anyone who is passionate about the community library should consider applying to the board.
“The city process has always been to recruit and get them interviewed and get them appointed,” she said. “We are actively recruiting for board members. If people are interested in serving on the Emporia Public Library board, now would be the time to get an application.”
