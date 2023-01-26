The Emporia High School bowling teams both finished second at their first home meet of the season at Flint Hills Lanes on Thursday afternoon – a triangular with Andover and Seaman.
The girls finished with a score of 2,111 behind champion Seaman. Two Lady Spartans finished top five: Brittany Mohling was fourth (561) and Nikki Morrow was fifth (560). Morrow was pleased with how she did.
“Today I was able to keep a good attitude and positive mindset,” Morrow said. “My goal was to get a 500 today and I got a 560, so that feels great.”
The boys had a total score of 2,617, just 20 pins behind champions Andover. Khalil Sanchez took second individually with a 689. Colton Swift was fourth with a 673.
“I wanted to get a 700 series, but I think my score was pretty good,” Swift said. “I wanted to beat Khalil but I tried my best and we have a good team this year.”
Swift was glad to be at home and that his dad was able to watch him bowl.
“My dad was able to come to this and he’s usually not able to come to my bowling tournaments, so that was a huge confidence boost,” Swift said. “I wanted to impress him so I tried 120% this time.”
Both teams will compete in the Great Plains Classic at Northrock Lanes in Wichita over the next two days. The girls will bowl on Friday and the boys on Saturday.
