The Emporia High School bowling teams both finished second at their first home meet of the season at Flint Hills Lanes on Thursday afternoon – a triangular with Andover and Seaman.

The girls finished with a score of 2,111 behind champion Seaman. Two Lady Spartans finished top five: Brittany Mohling was fourth (561) and Nikki Morrow was fifth (560). Morrow was pleased with how she did.

