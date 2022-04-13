Emporia Police want to know who is stealing catalytic converters from several locations on the west side of town.
A statement released Wednesday night included a security camera picture of a possible suspect and a getaway car. At least five converters were stolen Monday night and early Tuesday.
They were taken from the parking lots of Clint Bowyer Autoplex, 2815 West U.S. 50; the Emporia Schools Bus Barn; Furniture Loft, 2914 W, U.S. 50; John North Ford, 3002 W. U.S. 50; and Mel’s Tire, 915 Graham.
Police believe the suspect may be driving a dark-colored Ford Escape or some other dark-colored passenger car.
Police advise parking vehicles in a garage, or as close to your residence as possible with an outside light on.
People with tips about the thefts can call Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273 or Emporia Police at 620-343-4225. Anonymous tips can be left online at P3Tips.com.
Thefts of catalytic converters have surged nationwide since the coronavirus pandemic began, apparently because they contain rare metals such as platinum and rhodium.
The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports the number of reported catalytic converter thefts went up 325% in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.