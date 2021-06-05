Ten AmeriCorps volunteers are wrapping up a service project in Emporia, but not before slapping a fresh coat of paint on one of the city’s most beloved parks.
The group — Sky 7 — is part of the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps southwest region, based out of Aurora, Colo. Team Leader Devon Nielsen said his group has been on the road for almost 10 months and will finish up their term of service in July.
“We’ve spent 10 months traveling to different sites,” he said. “We were in Tulsa, Okla. for a couple months, working with a nonprofit called Up With Trees, contributing to the green landscape of the urban area which was a great experience for the team. We were also in Colorado working with Habitat for Humanity in Loveland, and then we were in Houston for a bit, working with an organization helping out with some construction for homes that were affected by Hurricane Harvey.”
When the pandemic hit, the group was called to the northeast. Nielsen said they spent time in New York and New Jersey where they assisted with COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
“We coordinated registrations for COVID vaccines and really just kind of filled gaps wherever we were needed,” he said. “It was honestly a fantastic opportunity to work with a variety of agencies, because we were working directly with FEMA as kind of our site sponsor, but we were also working with the National Guard, we were working with the VA and a variety of healthcare nonprofits in the area. The Coast Guard was there — it was just a variety of players, so the opportunities that we got to network and meet different people were big.”
In Emporia, the group has done a variety of projects working with Emporia Main Street.
Community Development Coordinator Jessica Buchholz said Main Street worked with the city of Emporia and a few other organizations to bring AmeriCorps here. This is the second team that has come to the area.
“We had a team in 2019 that came and did a variety of tasks and so we definitely are excited to have the support when getting set up for some of the Unbound events downtown,” she said. “They have been busy just doing general community clean-up and gardening, and we have some more hands-on projects for the rest of the weekend. They are really just supporting the city and Main Street and it’s been a great joint effort to have the team here.”
Buchholz said projects are identified through lots of conversations. Because the city’s parks department has a small staff that shoulders a lot of responsibility, she said it made sense to have the group do some work at some local parks.
“We’ve worked with them on what type of support their crew needs and it’s a long planning process because, when you apply for a team, it has to be for ‘x’ number of weeks. And we knew we didn’t have the workload to fill up to 10 weeks, so that’s why we reached out to some of these partnering organizations.”
Nielsen said Sky 7 has enjoyed its time in Emporia, calling it a “five star” experience.
“One of the things we’ve been really excited about is we’ve had such a variety of tasks that we’ve been able to engage in Emporia so far,” he said. “Helping to kind of revitalize the playground — we’ve definitely seen a lot of traffic. We can see very clearly how loved the park is by the community. We’ve actually had to turn a number of people away because of the paint.”
Nielsen said knowing that so many people will get enjoyment out of seeing the park revitalized with a fresh coat of paint makes it even more exciting to help out in Emporia. Another highlight has been how kind and welcoming the locals have been to the group.
“That’s been a huge highlight is the opportunity to interact with folks around town and kind of build those relationships,” he said. “I think getting to know community members in the sites we serve has been a huge highlight for the team and this has been a great opportunity to do that.”
Nielsen said the group has enjoyed local restaurants, too — particularly Bobby D’s and Radius.
Sky 7 was expected to finish up with Peter Pan Park on Friday and then will be out during Unbound Gravel festivities Saturday. Their last day in Emporia is Sunday.
Next they will head to White Memorial Camp and Retreat in Council Grove and will commute into the Symphony in the Flint Hills event to volunteer before finishing up their terms of service at the camp.
Nielsen encourages anyone ages 18-26 — the age limit was increased as part of the CARES Act — to consider service with AmeriCorps NCCC. Some benefits include tuition or loan reimbursements, loan deferments, living allowances, accommodations at each site and much more.
“I think AmeriCorps offers a really great opportunity to dedicate intentional time to give back in a way that I haven’t really found in any other organizations,” he said. “You can take those 10 months, which is such a long period of time, and really just dedicate yourself to traveling and meeting people across the country and filling needs where they are.”
For more information on AmeriCorps, visit www.americorps.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.