Good football teams often win games by playing to their few particular strengths, or the talent of their star players. Great football teams come together to control games on both sides of the ball, no matter the opponent.
The Olpe Eagles (12-0) put an exclamation point on a truly dominant season Saturday at Fort Hays State University’s Lewis Field Stadium, defeating the Oakley Plainsmen 14-0 for their second ever Kansas State 1A Division Championship in a contest that was never as close as the final score may have indicated.
“We approach every year as a football family,” Olpe Head Coach Chris Schmidt said after the game. “That’s how we go about it, because we’re all brothers, and the guys on the team certainly showed that this year. They stayed disciplined and they put a lot of importance on trusting each other, believing their brother next to them was going to do their job and do it well. We always say that if we can all just focus on our own assignments, that we’ll be tough to beat. The kids really bought into that this year.”
Olpe set the tone from the get-go in the trenches, limiting Oakley’s star running back Ethan Abell — who entered the game with 26 rushing touchdowns and nearly 2,000 yards on the ground in the season — to short gain after short gain in the first half. While Abell was able to break off a few 10-plus yard dashes in the second half, the Plainsmen’s offensive success remained sparse.
Abbreviated drives and multiple three-and-outs from Oakley gave Olpe prime field position throughout the opening quarters with the Eagles often beginning their offensive drives near midfield. In keeping the Plainsmen to just 52 yards of offense on 18 rushes and no pass completions in the first half, the Eagle’s were never pressed to score after cashing in on two early touchdowns.
“Our defensive line may not have all the numbers, stats and things like that, but they always do their part, and they did it again today,” Schmidt said. “They did a great job of slowing everything down so that our second level could make the plays behind them. We couldn’t have done it without them, and it allowed our secondary to show up in a big way, too. When we did have to defend the pass, we did a pretty awesome job.”
Having set up his squad with a 36-yard play-action completion to Derek Hoelting, Olpe quarterback Damon Redeker found Kynden Robert uncovered in the endzone on fourth down-and-goal to put the Eagles out in front 7-0 at the 4:41 mark in the first quarter. Forcing another quick Oakley punt, Olpe found itself with possession again in the first quarter’s waning minutes.
“Following our first possession, we decided to spread things out a bit with that big pass down the sideline that set up the first touchdown, and on the second time we were able to punch it in,” Schmidt said. “Damon is a quarterback that can run and use his legs, and on both the touchdowns, we kind of had things set up to one side where we could roll out and have the defense focus on him to allow our receivers to come back the other way and get open.”
After an Oakley encroachment penalty kept things alive for Olpe at midfield, the Eagles went on to cap their 10-play, 60-yard drive on a 13-yard scramble and throw from Redeker to Gabe Castillo for the game’s only other score with about nine minutes before the half.
The two-score cushion proved to be more than enough for the Eagles considering their defensive efforts on the day, allowing Redeker — who would finish the contest with 117 yards on 21 carries and 85 yards through the air on 7-16 passing — to lead his offensive unit on slow, methodical drives throughout the final 24 minutes.
Olpe came away with nothing to show for on a pair of threatening drives in the third and fourth quarters (missing field goals on both trips), but was able to reduce any remaining scoring opportunities for the Plainsmen in draining precious minutes from the clock. Oakley would finish the afternoon with under 150 yards of total offense, with its total significantly boosted by a long passing completion on the game’s final play.
“I think we ended up winning the time-of-possession battle by about seven minutes, which was huge because Oakley really did a great job of controlling the clock in their last few games,” Schmidt said. “We tried to force things a bit here and there, but again, our focus was to immediately go back to what our bread and butter is, and that’s on the defensive side of the ball. They stayed with their gameplan of running the ball until really late, so it was great to see the kids stay focused. If we had a bad down on either side of the ball, we just forgot about it and went on to make another play. It was really a great team effort.”
In looking back at the season as a complete package, Schmidt said he noticed plenty of similarities between this year’s group of Eagles and his 2014 squad of state champions, whether through their staunch and sturdy defense, dependable rushing attack, or simply, their brotherhood. But for Schmidt, the 2020 football season — and his 2020 “football family”— won’t be most remembered for any sort of sameness, but rather for the perseverance they displayed throughout all the year’s unique challenges and differences.
“Our community in Olpe is second to none, and we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish what we did this year without that help from everybody,” Schmidt said. “This year has been unique and it’s been tough, but I couldn’t be more proud of our guys for rising to that challenge. We’ve been in situations where a lot of parents and family members couldn’t even come to games to watch their kids compete, but the support was still overwhelming with all the emails, phone calls and even letters of support that we received. It never faded, so I know taking home the title today was especially meaningful for our guys, in that respect. We can’t wait to celebrate it with everyone back home.”
