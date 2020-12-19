Emporia High freshman kicker Alex Allemang wrapped up another successful year on the football field during the Kicking World National Showcase held Dec. 5-6 in Austin, Texas, finishing competition as one of the country’s top performers in the class of 2024.
The invite-only, two-day event featured 8-12th grade kickers, punters and long snappers from across the country who distinguished themselves at Kicking World’s yearly slate of in-person camps. By featuring only the nation’s best young specialists, the event has become a source of opportunity for participants over the years, often drawing interest from college programs at all levels.
“There were 87 kickers from 30 different states at the National Showcase,” Allemang said. “On the first day, we had a class about the recruiting process and then we went to the fields for charting. Everyone took the same kicks and they kept track of your kicks ...
“My kickoff average was 59 yards with 3.65 seconds of hang time with my best kick being 64 yards with 3.81 seconds of hang time. At the end of the day, I finished 12th overall and was the top kicker for the class of 2024. For punting, I finished 3rd in the class of 2024.”
Surprised by his performance in punting categories on day one, Allemang switched focus to impressing with his field goal accuracy on day two.
“On day two, we had a morning class on sports psychology and then went to the field for the eliminations competition,” Allemang said. “I did a lot better in all areas of kicking, but the competition really showed up, too. There were distance and hang time requirements at each level to keep moving on. I finished 2nd in the class of 2024 in kickoffs with a best kick of 64 yards and 3.75 seconds of hang time. In punting, I finished 17th overall out of all classes and 2nd in the classes of 2023 and 2024 with a best ball of 48 yards and 4.12 seconds of hang time… On field goals I was the tops class of 2024 kicker. I made my 50 yard try, but missed from 55 wide left. It had lots of distance, but I just pulled it and over kicked it. I was a bit disappointed because I had just hit from 55 and 60 yards during warm ups.”
While most eyes were focused on the showcase’s older, college-ready participants, Allemang enjoyed plenty of time in the spotlight with his impressive efforts nonetheless, even earning a nickname among his peers due to his ability and trademark hairstyle.
“It was cool because they interviewed me and another freshman from Idaho on the live-stream right before the last punting round,” Allemang said. “I was known as ‘Alex Mahomes’ because of my haircut.”
Moving forward, Allemang plans to focus on continuing to hone his kicking ability, bringing plenty of valuable lessons back home in addition to a host of memories. Still, he looks forward to the change of pace the winter and spring sports season should provide.
“I learned to not kill the ball when I kick and focus on technique,” Allemang said. “It was cool being around and watching some of the best kickers in the country. You’ll see some of those guys playing D1 football next year and maybe even in the pros someday. Just competing against them motivated me to be a better kicker.
“I’ll definitely plan on attending more Kicking World camps over the summer to get back to the National Showcase next year. Right now though, I’m playing basketball for EHS and, most likely, I’ll play golf during the spring. I really just want to say ‘Thank you’ again to everyone who has supported me. I’ve even had some of my former teachers contact me along with all the support from my friends, coaches, and teammates.”
For additional stats, videos and recaps for Kicking World’s slate of 2020 National Showcase events, visit www.kickingworld.com/2020-kicking-world-national-showcase-recap.
