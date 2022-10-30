EMPORIA – After two seasons as the runner-up, Lebo High School secured its own title at the Class 1A Division II State Volleyball Championships on Saturday.
The Wolves battled Hanover High School (37-6) in three sets of compelling action, winning the final point when Hanover couldn’t dig out sophomore Abi Jones’ soft hit over the net. It was a sort of redemption for Lebo, who lost to Hanover in last year’s 1A DII final.
“I’m just really, really happy for the girls,” head coach Gina Peek said. “You go into practice every year, day in and day out, knowing that it’s a goal that you can realize and find out how actually difficult it is, particularly when you have to match against some of the great teams that we’ve had. So, to prepare, believe and have it happen for you, it feels really good.”
The Wolves finished the season 44-1, its only loss to Northeast Kansas Homeschool. The 44 wins broke the 40-5 school record set last season.
Lebo jumped out in the first set and controlled the contest through its conclusion, prevailing 25-13. But Hanover had a formidable front row in relentless attackers Massey Holle and Ceegan Atkins. Atkins was the most explosive player on the court. The duo’s well-placed shots and the Wolves’ unforced errors made the difference in set two, which was tied on nine occasions.
“Anytime you come up against those players, we know they’re going to get some attacks down on us, so you know you’re going to give up a certain amount of points on them just being great players,” Peek said. “You try to play the chess game with players like that, and sometimes you win it, and sometimes you don’t. So, we don’t get too rattled by the points we know they’re going to score just by being great players.”
The winner-take-all set was a nail-biter. Wolves outside hitter Saige Hadley traded non-returnable hits with Atkins, but Hanover was able to produce a six-point lead late in the set. Up 18-12, Hanover went side out at 20-16, and Lebo scored three consecutive points, making it 20-19 in favor of Hanover. After a Hanover timeout, the Wolves again embarked on a three-point run and took the lead, 22-20. The Wildcats called their final timeout and then immediately scored. Each team scored an out-of-play point, and the score eventually became 24-23 before Jones’ shot closed the deal.
“I always have confidence that we’re going to be able to pull out whatever we need to do to win,” Peek said. “Certainly, you don’t want to find yourself in that situation. One of the things I brought up was if we find ourselves in a situation where we’re down late, we reminded them of a couple of times against good teams that we’ve had that happen to us already this season. We told them to remain confident and always play like we’re winning, even if they’re not.”
Lebo had to get by several teams Friday before their final dances Saturday. It began with Ingalls High School.
“Ingalls being the eighth seed, I didn’t have a lot of information on them, but they were a nice team,” Peek said. “They had some size on us which is always a little bit of an Achilles heel for us because we’re not a big team.”
The Wolves then rolled through Central Christian and Tipton, defeating both programs in two sets.
“Our team effort and ball distribution were really good,” Peek said. “And even though we handled the other teams, I felt like we kind of got out of a little bit of our normal play. But generally, the goal of day one is to get to day two.”
And Peek was thrilled the Wolves were day-two competitors.
“I saw the girls accomplish a mission that they had been after today, so they just did what they really needed to do. I’m really happy for them.”
Lebo def. Ingalls 25-13, 25-13.
Lebo def. Central Christian 25-14, 25-13.
Lebo def. Tipton 25-16, 25-14
Lebo def. Attica 25-18, 25-22.
Lebo def. Hanover 25-13, 21-25, 25-23
DODGE CITY — Olpe High School played in the Class 1A Division II State Championships Friday, falling short in its three matches.
The Eagles lost to Flinthills, Little River and Spearville in straight sets, concluding their season. Olpe finished the season 24-18.
Flinthills def. Olpe 25-14, 25-14.
Little River def. Olpe 25-13, 25-14.
Spearville def. Olpe 25-12, 25-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.