Lebo volleyball state champs

The Lebo High School volleyball team won the Class 1A Division II state volleyball championship on Saturday.

 Courtesy Annabelle Payton

EMPORIA – After two seasons as the runner-up, Lebo High School secured its own title at the Class 1A Division II State Volleyball Championships on Saturday.

The Wolves battled Hanover High School (37-6) in three sets of compelling action, winning the final point when Hanover couldn’t dig out sophomore Abi Jones’ soft hit over the net. It was a sort of redemption for Lebo, who lost to Hanover in last year’s 1A DII final.

