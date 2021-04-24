Editor’s note: This story includes a graphic account of sexual assault and may be triggering for some readers.
Many people know Kaila Mock as a fun, bubbly woman who owns Trox Gallery and Gifts and is the co-founder of Emporia First Friday.
After a gut-wrenching testimonial during Wednesday’s virtual Take Back the Night event, they know her as a rape survivor.
“I had been 16 for four months and I had just kind of started dating,” Mock said. “My dad was living at the Hillcrest and, at that time, I didn’t have a spare key. We had worked out the system where I would go back behind the building and to the little courtyard area and knock on the window and then he would come let me in the side door. We had been doing that for over a year.”
On July 25, 1999, Mock had returned home from a party with friends. They dropped her off and left and she walked around to the back to knock on her dad’s window. This time, he didn’t hear her knocking.
“I could see a shadow of someone coming around there and I thought it could be my dad, but it wasn’t,” she said. “He asked me if I had a key and I said I didn’t. We started walking back toward the side door and he came up behind me and threw me on the ground and he was strangling me. I knew that something’s f-ing wrong here.”
The man, who would later be identified as John L. Weeks of Cottonwood Falls, dragged her the 20 or 30 feet to his car by her hair and shoved her into the front seat of his car. It was a Mercury Grand Marquis.
“It was a bench seat,” Mock said as she wiped her eyes, “and he just laid my head down and held on to my hair while he drove. The whole time, I was just thinking, ‘Just let me live through this. I don’t want to die.’”
Weeks drove her out to the country, somewhere between Emporia and Cottonwood Falls, and raped her. When he was finished, he pointed and told her Emporia was “that way” and left her. She walked for a long time until she came upon a house and knocked on the door. Another man opened the door and let her in to call her dad.
When Mock got back to Emporia, she would go to Newman Regional Health for a rape kit and then to the Emporia Police Department with her parents and an SOS advocate to report the assault.
Mark Schondelmaier, who was a detective with EPD at the time, remembered taking the call. Due to the nature of the case, EPD worked closely with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.
“It was initially reported that the crime happened or started in the city,” he said. “The kidnapping would have been beginning in the city and then the sexual assault occurred in the county.”
Because the jurisdiction would shift, Mock had to make the report multiple times.
“The next morning, they found the man’s house that I walked to and retraced my steps back and were able to find the crime scene,” she said “I had been wearing a satin ribbon in my hair, and they found that ribbon there, so they were able to corroborate my story. Then he actually raped two other women in Emporia a few months later.”
The trial
Gwen Larson had been covering court cases for The Emporia Gazette for years when Mock’s rape was initially reported in July 1999. Details were scarce in that minimal report, she remembered, but the case soon became very personal.
“We found out that one of my co-workers at The Gazette, the house that she walked to was this co-worker’s sister and brother in law’s house,” Larson said. “That never ended up in the paper.”
A little more than 20 years ago, it wasn’t uncommon for someone to knock on a stranger’s door in the middle of the night out in the country. Cell phones weren’t as widely used, so not everyone had them to call for help.
“To open the door to this young girl; I’m sure they did whatever anybody would do — get a blanket, call law enforcement, all of that,” Larson said. “But that was the first connection that I started to feel that made it personal because we knew someone who had been involved in it.”
It was quiet over the next few months, she remembered, until an arrest was announced. Then, more information came out. An affidavit would follow and, while it was still “pretty bare bones,” Larson said it was still rough reading.
“The affidavit listed three separate incidents where he had done this,” she said. “Sitting through the trial brings out so much more. Police officers, when they write affidavits, have to have enough information to convince the judge that there’s a probability that this person committed the crime. A lot more comes out in the courtroom. Kaila had to describe what was done to her, what she went through, the steps John Weeks took.”
Larson said she remembered Mock being “poised” and “very focused” while on the stand, even when being questioned by the defense.
“She was older than her years to have to say everything she had to say in front of 12 strangers, the defendant and everybody in the courtroom,” she said. “I just recall her being matter-of-fact.”
For Mock, although she may have seemed calm and resolute on the stand, she said she did not feel that way at all on the inside.
“Testifying was the worst,” she said. “The defense attorney, she was trying to discredit me because I had been to a party that night and had a couple beers and had smoked some pot. She was trying to say I was so out of it, I didn’t know what was happening, or I wasn’t able to make a positive ID. That was really hard, having another woman in front of the courtroom, trying to tell you that you’re wrong or lying. But Joe Lee (the county prosecutor) was amazing. He was very patient and asked questions in a way that was really easy for me.”
Mock recalled having to answer clinical questions regarding the rape, where she would have to say exactly what Weeks had done to her.
“I was so young and I was just so embarrassed to say the word ‘vagina’ that I just sat up there and bawled,” Mock said. “Judge Fowler called a recess and I got down and I remember going into the bathroom with my mom and the victim’s coordinator Vicky Lyons and my mom was like, ‘Do you know what the word is?’ and I was like, ‘I know the word but I don’t want to say it in front of everyone.’ That’s how innocent I was.”
Mock was able to return to the stand and testify. Although Weeks would deny it was him and even initially gave a false name to one of the other victims, he was convicted and sentenced to 154 years in prison.
Schondelmaier said instances of stranger assault make up a “very low percentage” of sexual assault cases. That made Mock’s initial report to the police such a strong component in Weeks’s arrest and conviction.
“Part of the success, conviction-wise, of this case was because of the reporting,” he said. “Because of the reporting, we ended up lining three different victims with physical evidence [to Weeks]. We were able to get DNA evidence that lined this back to him that helped corroborate what each individual victim was saying. Because, you know, the physical evidence is there, too.”
Weeks remains incarcerated.
Reclaiming her power
Mock said she started using meth shortly after her assault. Since she had been an honors student prior to everything that had happened, she was able to graduate from high school a semester early.
“Then I really just dove headfirst into meth,” she said. “It’s really embarrassing to think about but when you’re doing meth, you get laser-focused on stuff and you don’t have anything else to think about.”
Mock used meth for four years before a friend helped her get clean. She moved to Manhattan and slept for “a whole month” as she detoxed. She got a job. And then she started drinking.
“I basically traded meth for alcoholism,” she said. “I started drinking pretty heavily.”
She self-harmed, making cuts on her legs. It helped her bring her pain to the surface, for a short time. To this day, she doesn’t understand it.
Then, one day, she decided to face her trauma.
“It was about five years ago that I really started to just be sick of it, and I knew that I had to face it,” Mock said. “Four years ago, I quit drinking, which was really hard. I checked myself into the emergency room and did medically assisted detox, and had a lot of help from my family and from my boyfriend (Joel Smith), and that’s when the healing really started. My mom didn’t leave my side the entire time in the hospital.
“I didn’t want to be blacked out, I didn’t want to push it away anymore. I was ready to deal with it because all that time I spent pushing away the bad, I wasn’t letting anything good come in. I wasn’t living my life. I wasn’t letting good experiences happen. I decided I was done with that.”
Today, Mock is thriving.
Her relationship with Smith is strong. She owns her own business. Emporia First Friday continues to grow.
And, she wants other rape and sexual assault victims to know that it’s OK that healing takes time. That help is available.
“I just wanna help,” she said. “A lot of people see me as like a bubbly, happy, energetic person — and I am — but there’s also just this sadness that’s there. But I think if you can talk about it and if I can help anyone else, it makes the sadness less. I actually had someone tell me recently that I talk about it ‘too much’ and then I should ‘get over it,’ and that’s infuriating because obviously, I will never ‘get over it’ and I will never stop talking about it. Every time I do it, it helps someone or gives someone encouragement to come forward, or helps another victim feel like they’re not alone. People know that they can come talk to me and I’ll help. I will never, ever stop talking about it.”
If you have been sexually assaulted or are/have been in an abusive relationship, know that it is not your fault. Call 800-825-1295 to speak to an SOS advocate — it is free and confidential.
