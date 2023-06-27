Dozens of community members and stakeholders gathered to help CareArc celebrate the opening of its new state-of-the-art medical wing Tuesday morning.
The renovated medical wing has been in the works for a decade, as CareArc works to meet the growing needs of patients and provide comprehensive care under one roof. The medical clinic renovations started back in 2013, when CareArc contracted with Gravity Works Architecture out of El Dorado. In 2021, that plan became a reality, thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan Care Act.
“This is your medical clinic because as a community health center, we are governed by patients and community members just like you,” CarcArc CEO Renee Hively said. “Now, two years later, with a little help from our friends from Mitchell Markowitz and our hardworking staff, we now have this reality of our new medical clinic … It’s just overwhelming and exciting that we get to share that now.”
The new facility has 15 medical rooms, three telehealth rooms for behavioral health, a lab and an immunization area. Previously, the CareArc medical team was split up on different sides of the facility. By bringing the medical and behavioral health team into the same wing, Hively said CareArc will be able to better collaborate and integrate to best serve the patients - adding to the health clinic’s whole-person healthcare approach.
Hively added that CareArc will also soon be welcoming a new clinician specializing in women’s health services and will soon be providing services such as pap smears, pre- and post-natal care, STD testing, birth control, UTI treatment, breast exams and menstrual care.
Tammy Black, who came on as CareArc’s CMO in December 2021, introduced the staff of the new medical clinic, stating that none of the work would be possible without their contributions.
“Out of our four nurse practitioners, we have Jordan Blaufuss, who really loves taking care of families. Peggy Fell is an internal medicine specialist, where Sharita [Stutesman] and I are family nurse practitioners,” Black said. “We are willing to see anything across the board but we all have our own little niche.”
While affordable and accessible healthcare can be hard to find, Black said CareArc works to ensure that everyone has access to healthcare when they need it, even on the same day.
“I think it helps anyone in our community,” she said. “Insured, uninsured, we will see them all and we try to get everyone taken care of that same day, if needed.”
“More access, better healthcare, healthier community,” Black summarized.
