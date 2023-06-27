Dozens of community members and stakeholders gathered to help CareArc celebrate the opening of its new state-of-the-art medical wing Tuesday morning.

The renovated medical wing has been in the works for a decade, as CareArc works to meet the growing needs of patients and provide comprehensive care under one roof. The medical clinic renovations started back in 2013, when CareArc contracted with Gravity Works Architecture out of El Dorado. In 2021, that plan became a reality, thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan Care Act.

