Downtown Emporia could be short one traffic light for the rest of the year, after a driver sent it crashing to the ground Tuesday morning.

Security video posted on Facebook showed a driver bumping into a pole at Seventh Avenue and Commercial Street during the 7 a.m. hour. Even though the speed appeared slow, that was enough to knock the pedestrian light pole over.

RogerJ

I wish they'd straighten the road there so people can turn either way.

