It’s time for a traditional November question. The Gazette asked on social media: “What are you thankful for this year?” Here are your answers:
“I am thankful for Dr. Castille, Val, Sylvia, and all of the nurses on the fourth floor! We were so well taken care of! “
— Lacy Jordan Brokaw
“This year I am thankful for being able to adopt our foster son!”
— Tennille Nicole Scarberry
“I’m thankful for my grandparents, Bob and Elaine Karr. They have always put others first and have provided me, my brothers, and cousins with unconditional love, support, and wisdom. They are truly admirable people.”
— Sarah Lockyear
“My Faith, good health, family and friends!!!”
— Paula Lumley
“I am thankful I continue to wake up each day and have a happy life. I am grateful for all my blessings. My family being at the very top of the list.”
— Jenny Haag Schmidt
“I’m thankful for my family and health.”
— Vicky Lopez
“I’m thankful for my family, my two beautiful daughters and college basketball.”
— Casey Krahenbuhl
“Having a job with coworkers who are supportive.”
— Amber Goff
“I am thankful to have family members that are always there for us!”
— Tabitha Granado
“I’m thankful for my health and for the caring and understanding family I’ve created.”
— Shalimar Linneman
“I am thankful for my loved ones. I am thankful for my amazing job with amazing people. Most thankful for how much I’ve accomplished even through all the toughest and very challenging years, and appreciative of everyone that has helped me along the way.”
— Auriel Jenkins Fox
“I’m thankful for my children and there never ending ability to bring joy to any room they walk into.”
— Kersten Magenta Lasswell
“My family and friends and the Emporia community.”
— Lorenzo Tuero
“This year has tested me, broke me, strengthened me. I’m so grateful for God’s faithfulness, for my kiddo, for my life!”
— Dat IversonGrl
“I am thankful for my family that I love very much.”
— Kim Davidson
“Awesome people!”
— Sally A. Goff
“Family and friends.”
— Mary Ann Blaufuss
“The gift of waking up every morning and the chance to live my life to the fullest!”
— David Selves
