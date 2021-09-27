The Emporia Gazette
COTTONWOOD FALLS — A Cedar Point man pleaded not guilty to more than 155 counts of sexual exploitation of a child in Chase County District Court Monday afternoon.
Leland Zachariah Taylor, 71, was arrested in May when a laptop and flash drive containing child pornography were discovered at his residence by his son and his son’s girlfriend.
According to an affidavit filed with Chase County District Court by the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies were contacted by dispatch regarding a possible child pornography case at Taylor’s residence at 998 Cedar Creek Rd., Cedar Point, around 9:30 a.m. May 8.
Taylor was arrested and held at the Chase County Jail until June when he bonded out.
Taylor’s trial is scheduled for January.
