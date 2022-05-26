A multitude of area athletes will be heading to Wichita this week to compete in the state track and field championships. And while local schools will be well-represented, six standouts have a real shot at making some noise at the 111th edition of the boys meet and the 50th meeting of the girls.
Madison High School’s Casey Helm and Bryson Turner lead the way. Helm was the 2021 Class 1A state champion in the shot put and discus but has improved exponentially in both events. The Princeton-bound senior has thrown over 60 feet in the shot and is currently ranked 14th in the nation in the discus (193-3) — Santa Fe Trail High School’s Brett Schwartz is tops in the country at 210-7.
“Casey wants to compete at his best and put himself in position to win shot and discus again,” said Madison head track and field coach Alex McMillian via text message.
Repeat titles for Helm should be easy. McMillian added that Helm wants to do his part in capturing the team championship. With the help of sprinter-jumper Turner, that could be an actuality. The speedy junior is the defending 1A 100-meter champion and competed in the 200 meters and long jump as well in 2021, but hopes to exceed last year’s performances.
“He would like to have a better showing in his other events,” McMillian said. “Last year, with the state meet being one day and less rest time on top of being sick, he didn’t compete at this best. He is looking forward to competing at his best and competing for the state title in all of his events.”
Turner is ranked 11th in the state at 200 meters (22.39), sixth in the long jump (22-8) and fifth in the triple jump (45-4).
Lebo High School has a pair of throwers that could also take home state titles. Senior Brooklyn Jones placed second in the javelin at last year’s state championships. But the goal this week is to win it all and set a record.
“Brooklyn has her eyes set on the state meet record of 144 feet and a state championship,” said Lebo head track and field coach Aaron True in an email sent to the Gazette. True coached last year’s 1A boys’ javelin champion Max Blaufuss of Olpe High School and the runner-up, Lebo’s Devan McEwan. “The weather is looking promising for Friday evening, so I think she will have a chance at it,” he said.
Jones, ranked third in the state behind Emma Yungeberg of Valley Heights High School (145-7 1/2) and national leader McKenzie Fairchild of Andale High School (169-4 1/4), threw 143-4 1/2 at the Lyon County League meet, so a state record seems plausible.
“Falling just short of a state championship last season really motivated her to get better for this season,” True said. “It’s paying off big time. She’s continued to improve her throws this season, and we are hoping for a great meet Friday evening.”
Heather Sonsteng qualified in the shot put and discus, but the discus is where she could claim a state title. She recorded a throw of 117-7 at last week’s regional meet, which placed her in the state’s top 25.
“She’s really turned it on the past couple weeks,” True said. “She hit a huge PR at regionals and we think she has much more left in the tank…hoping to beat her school record again and contend for the state title also!”
Cooper Schroer of Chase County High School is chasing a 2A state championship in track’s longest sprint, the 800 meters (as opposed to its long-time designation as a middle-distance event). Schroer has dipped under the 2:00 mark, which is a kind of next-level 800-meter rite of passage.
“I think it was two or three weeks ago, at Herington, when he first got under two minutes,” said Chase County head track and field coach Derick Budke. “That's a big confidence builder for those 800-meter guys, the first time they go sub-two. It really changed his perspective of what he thought he could do.”
The Bulldog trackster has been the frontrunner in 2A most of the season. Front-running also defines his style and strategy on the track.
“The thing about Coop is…his outward 200 is 27.2 right now,” Budke said. “You know, that's pretty fast. He takes people to deep water pretty early. So I think that's a winning strategy…taking those guys to deep water early at the state meet. That'll be an important piece of the puzzle.”
Budke believes 1:57 should close the deal this year, and his charge is capable of achieving that time.
“We’ve been training for two weeks now to run 1:57, and that's kind of our goal at the state meet is to run 1:57,” Budke said. “He's a tireless worker, he's spot on in his workouts, and given some good competition around him, that should be a good possibility for him.”
Over at Hartford High School, a freshman high jumper could realistically place in the top three at state. Trinity Windle — competing in her third season of track and field — has cleared 5-2 several times this season and jumped 5-4 at Madison four weeks ago.
“She has had a great season,” said Hartford head track and field coach Tammy Windle in an email sent to the Gazette. “Coming in as a freshman, you are not sure how they will compete at the higher level, but she has done really well.”
Last year’s winning 1A jump was 5-6, possibly within reach for Windle. Her 5-4 leap is tied with freshman Sophia Thompson of St. John’s High School for the best jump in 1A.
“She would like to medal at the state meet,” Tammy Windle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.