Emporia High School honored juniors and seniors who had completed their coursework in a variety of Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathways Tuesday night.
In order to be honored, each student had to receive at least a C grade or above in each of the required three courses in the pathway they chose.
“What it does is it allows them a background in a career with the guidance of industry professionals who are trying to build their network of incoming employees,” said Sheryl Leeds, an assistant principal at EHS. “Some of our students will go into that pathway. Some students will utilize their skills in other areas.”
Students could choose from pathways in agriculture, biomedical, business, digital media, engineering and applied mathematics, family and computer sciences, health science and law and public safety.
“These students have worked very hard in a very difficult time taking classes that are application- and technical-level,” Leeds said. “Getting out into the industries during a global pandemic was not an easy task. They could have very easily decided they wanted to go a different direction, but they wanted to complete their coursework so that they could follow their dreams.”
Taylor Moorman and Sophia Rethman were honored for being named among 50 State CTE Scholars, which means they earned a 3.5 GPA or better in their pathway courses and “document[ed] technical skill attainment, demonstrate[d] leadership, employability skills and community engagement, and earn[ed] the recommendation of adult mentors,” according to Leeds.
National Technical Honor Society inductees were also recognized and given purple cords to wear at graduation. These students must have earned a 3.0 GPA and completed a CTE pathway. Thirty-five students were inducted.
Agriculture Pathway
Macey Adams
Cristian Aguilar
Johnny Aguilar
Margarita Alvarez
Fernando Ambriz
Desmelinda Benitez
Ashlyn Bradford
Matthew Cisneros
Grace Fianu
Gracie Gilpin
Madelynn Griffin
Tanner Hale
Garland Hanlin
Tanner McGuire
Kaylie McKay
Kendra Mendoza
Jacob Moore
Breanna Myers
Alex Ocampo
Rylee Peak
Sophia Rethman
Leanna Rust
Lindsay Storrer
Molly Treu
Biomedical Pathway
Natalie Duncan
Sydnee Hammond
Jocee Hoyt
Leslie Jansen-Clarke
Ethan Lord
Ella Podrebarac
Erica Wang
Annie Nguyen Vo
Business Pathway
Cithlaly Bastida
Veronica Blankley
Blake Chadwick
Jenna Fessler
Bristol Mendenhall
Taylor Moorman
Nelson Orellana
Daniel Ramirez
Casandra Rodriguez
Brookston Sauder
Lindsay Storrer
Digital Media Pathway
Gracyn Higgins
Baileigh Mertens
Nicholas Thomas
Engineering and Applied Mathematics Pathway
Brock Guion
Dominic Wilson
Family and Consumer Science Pathway
Holley Craney
Daniel Knapp
Cassidy Ochs
Julie Perez
Briana Sandoval
Caelan Ulrich
Health Science
Caitlin Bolton
Camilla Carrillo
Nicole Claussen
Tenley Decker
Abbie Demler
Carter Garza
Payton Keiss
Whitney Lewis
Karoli McKay
Megan Olson
Perla Peraza
Katherine Perigo
Kylee Pugh
Sasha Smith
Law and Public Safety Pathway
Travis Rangel
Hector Hernandez
NTHS Inductees
Macey Adams
Margarita Alvarez
Kaitlyn Ayer
Camilla Carrillo
Madison Cheek
Jadyn Cornwell
Dylan Davis
Abbie Demler
Natalie Duncan
Lily Geitz
Brock Guion
Sydnee Hammond
Gracyn Higgins
Hunter Hines
Abigail Jacob
Payton Keiss
Brenden Kienholz
Jefry Linares
Tanner McGuire
Karoli McKay
Bristol Mendenhall
Baileigh Mertens
Shailyn Minor
Taylor Moorman
Nelson Orellana
Rylee Peak
Julie Perez
Ella Podrebarac
Sophia Rethman
Casandra Rodriguez
Leanna Rust
Lindsay Storrer
Maricela Trujillo
Moises Villegas
Erica Wang
Jacinda Weatherholt
