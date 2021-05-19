ehs cte ceremony
Zach DeLoach/Gazette

Emporia High School honored juniors and seniors who had completed their coursework in a variety of Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathways Tuesday night.

In order to be honored, each student had to receive at least a C grade or above in each of the required three courses in the pathway they chose.

“What it does is it allows them a background in a career with the guidance of industry professionals who are trying to build their network of incoming employees,” said Sheryl Leeds, an assistant principal at EHS. “Some of our students will go into that pathway. Some students will utilize their skills in other areas.”

Students could choose from pathways in agriculture, biomedical, business, digital media, engineering and applied mathematics, family and computer sciences, health science and law and public safety.

“These students have worked very hard in a very difficult time taking classes that are application- and technical-level,” Leeds said. “Getting out into the industries during a global pandemic was not an easy task. They could have very easily decided they wanted to go a different direction, but they wanted to complete their coursework so that they could follow their dreams.”

Taylor Moorman and Sophia Rethman were honored for being named among 50 State CTE Scholars, which means they earned a 3.5 GPA or better in their pathway courses and “document[ed] technical skill attainment, demonstrate[d] leadership, employability skills and community engagement, and earn[ed] the recommendation of adult mentors,” according to Leeds.

National Technical Honor Society inductees were also recognized and given purple cords to wear at graduation. These students must have earned a 3.0 GPA and completed a CTE pathway. Thirty-five students were inducted.

Agriculture Pathway

Macey Adams

Cristian Aguilar

Johnny Aguilar

Margarita Alvarez

Fernando Ambriz

Desmelinda Benitez

Ashlyn Bradford

Matthew Cisneros

Grace Fianu

Gracie Gilpin

Madelynn Griffin

Tanner Hale

Garland Hanlin

Tanner McGuire

Kaylie McKay

Kendra Mendoza

Jacob Moore

Breanna Myers

Alex Ocampo

Rylee Peak

Sophia Rethman

Leanna Rust

Lindsay Storrer

Molly Treu

Biomedical Pathway

Natalie Duncan

Sydnee Hammond

Jocee Hoyt

Leslie Jansen-Clarke

Ethan Lord

Ella Podrebarac

Erica Wang

Annie Nguyen Vo

Business Pathway

Cithlaly Bastida

Veronica Blankley

Blake Chadwick

Jenna Fessler

Bristol Mendenhall

Taylor Moorman

Nelson Orellana

Daniel Ramirez

Casandra Rodriguez

Brookston Sauder

Lindsay Storrer

Digital Media Pathway

Gracyn Higgins

Baileigh Mertens

Nicholas Thomas

Engineering and Applied Mathematics Pathway

Brock Guion

Dominic Wilson

Family and Consumer Science Pathway

Holley Craney

Daniel Knapp

Cassidy Ochs

Julie Perez

Briana Sandoval

Caelan Ulrich

Health Science

Caitlin Bolton

Camilla Carrillo

Nicole Claussen

Tenley Decker

Abbie Demler

Carter Garza

Payton Keiss

Whitney Lewis

Karoli McKay

Megan Olson

Perla Peraza

Katherine Perigo

Kylee Pugh

Sasha Smith

Law and Public Safety Pathway

Travis Rangel

Hector Hernandez

NTHS Inductees

Macey Adams

Margarita Alvarez

Kaitlyn Ayer

Camilla Carrillo

Madison Cheek

Jadyn Cornwell

Dylan Davis

Abbie Demler

Natalie Duncan

Lily Geitz

Brock Guion

Sydnee Hammond

Gracyn Higgins

Hunter Hines

Abigail Jacob

Payton Keiss

Brenden Kienholz

Jefry Linares

Tanner McGuire

Karoli McKay

Bristol Mendenhall

Baileigh Mertens

Shailyn Minor

Taylor Moorman

Nelson Orellana

Rylee Peak

Julie Perez

Ella Podrebarac

Sophia Rethman

Casandra Rodriguez

Leanna Rust

Lindsay Storrer

Maricela Trujillo

Moises Villegas

Erica Wang

Jacinda Weatherholt

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.