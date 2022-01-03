The Emporia Gazette
After more than two weeks off, local basketball teams will get back to action Tuesday evening in their first games of 2022.
The Emporia High girls and boys basketball teams will head to Manhattan to take on the Indians in Centennial League action.
The Spartan girls are 3-2 and are coming off a 47-39 come-from-behind win over Great Bend on Dec. 17. The Indians are 2-3 after beating Topeka West 69-52. Emporia beat Manhattan 48-32 and 42-36 last year.
The Spartan boys are still in search of their first win after ending December with back-to-back losses in games where they led most of the way. The Indians are 1-4 and lost four in a row before the winter break. Manhattan won both games against Emporia last season.
The Northern Heights squads will visit Mission Valley in a Flint Hills League matchup.
The Wildcat girls are 4-1 under first-year head coach Bob Blair after beating Chase County 41-22 on Dec. 14. The Vikings are 1-2 this season. Northern Heights swept last year’s season series.
The Wildcat boys are 1-4 after picking up their first win of the season by knocking off Chase County 46-43 on Dec. 14 while the Vikings are 1-2. Mission Valley beat Northern Heights 62-54 on Feb. 11, 2021.
Chase County will host Osage City on Tuesday night in another Flint Hills League game.
The Bulldog girls are 3-3, having won their first three games and lost their last three. The Indians are 2-4 and have lost two in a row. Osage City beat Chase County 40-37 last year.
The Bulldog boys lost twice in the final week of December to fall to 3-3 on the year while the Indians are 6-0. Osage City won this matchup 51-29 in 2020-21.
Lebo will host Olpe in a battle of two of the top teams in the Lyon County League.
In the girls matchup, the 6-0 Wolves will meet the 4-3 Eagles. Lebo will look to avenge a pair of losses to Olpe last year, including a 58-31 defeat in the Lyon County League Tournament championship game on Jan. 30, 2021.
On the boys side, the 4-2 Wolves and the 6-1 Eagles will tussle after splitting the season series last year. Olpe has won six in a row while Lebo has won three of its last four.
Madison will travel to Marais des Cygnes Valley on Tuesday and for both Bulldog teams, it will be their first game in 26 days after they were hit by COVID-19 in December.
The Bulldog girls are 3-0 after beating Marmaton Valley 33-16 on Dec. 9. The Trojans are 2-4 and were smashed by Burlingame 82-26 their last time out. Madison beat MdCV 41-23 last year.
The Bulldog boys are also 3-0 and beat Marmaton Valley 47-25 on Dec. 9 while the Trojans sit at 3-3. They fell to Burlingame 64-38 on Dec. 16. Madison won last year’s meeting 60-23.
Hartford will hit the road to take on Southern Coffey County on Tuesday.
The Jaguar girls sit at 2-3 on the year after falling to Lebo 52-25 their last time out while the Titans are 4-2, having most recently lost to Olpe 59-23. Hartford beat SCC twice last season.
The Jaguar boys are 2-3 and lost to Lebo 63-39 on Dec. 16. The Titans enter the contest at 2-4 after being blasted by Olpe 65-14. SCC won both of last year’s games with Hartford.
