Area volleyball teams were in full effect Tuesday as a host of games were contested throughout the region.
Lebo High School saw its first action of the season at a Central Christian High School quad while other squads struggled on the court.
Olpe, Southern Coffey County and Eureka
at Eureka High School
The Eagles dropped both of their matches in Eureka, falling to 4-3. They play St. Marys High School away on Tuesday.
Box score:
Southern Coffey County def. Olpe 25-27, 25-20, 25-21.
Eureka def. Olpe 25-16, 25-22.
Northern Heights (0-5) at West Franklin
The Ladycats lost to West Franklin High School in their first league match of the season, dropping to 0-5. They play Mission Valley High School on Tuesday at home.
Box score:
West Franklin def. Northern Heights 25-6, 25-7.
West Franklin def. Northern Heights 25-14, 25-17.
Chase County (3-4) at Lyndon
The Lady Bulldogs couldn’t get by Lyndon High School, losing both of its matches. Chase County’s record moves to 3-4. They’ll meet Central Heights High School on Tuesday in an away match.
Box score:
Lyndon def. Chase County 25-20, 25-11.
Lyndon def. Chase County 25-20, 25-15.
Hartford (0-7) at Madison Quad Tournament (Maramton Valley, Crest and Madison)
Hartford is off to a slow start this season but faced tough opponents at the Madison quad. The Ladybugs will next compete on Tuesday at the Waverly High School triangular.
Box score:
Madison def. Hartford 25-19, 25-8.
Crest def. Hartford 25-9, 25-10.
Marmaton Valley def. Hartford 25-23, 25-21.
Madison (2-1) at Madison Quad Tournament (Marmaton Valley, Crest and Hartford)
Madison fared better than Hartford at their quad, posting a 2-1 match record. They play at the Waverly High School triangular on Tuesday.
Box score:
Madison def. Hartford 25-19, 25-8.
Crest def. Madison 25-20, 25-16.
Madison def. Marmaton Valley 18-25, 25-23, 25-21.
Lebo (2-0) vs. Herrington High School and Goessel at Central Christian High School
The Lady Wolves dispatched both of their opponents without much difficulty, picking up where they left off in 2021. Lebo plays away against Bishop Seabury High School on Tuesday.
Box Score:
Lebo def. Herington 25-8, 25-15.
Lebo def. Goessel 25-16, 25-12.
