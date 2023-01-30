Fans of jigsaw puzzles celebrated National Puzzle Day at the Emporia Public Library on Sunday afternoon. A selection of puzzles as well as snacks and drinks were set up in the large meeting room for the public to enjoy.
“This is an opportunity for people to come hang out, socialize and build puzzles, which is good for your brain,” said public services librarian Molly Chenault.
Studies have shown that jigsaw puzzles can help improve visual-spatial reasoning, short-term memory and problem-solving skills as well as combat cognitive decline, which can reduce risk of developing dementia.
Sarah Peacock joined in a group project putting together a 1,000-piece puzzle depicting LEGOs as ice cream. The social aspect drew her to the event.
“I came out to have fun with friends,” she said.
Martina Rash won the drawing for a puzzle from Trox Gallery and Gifts. She spent the afternoon working on two smaller puzzles on her own, surrounded by other puzzlers.
“I grew up doing puzzles with my grandma, so doing them now is very nostalgic for me,” she said. “I like how I can just get lost in putting them together.”
February is Family Literacy Month with a special kickoff event on Tuesday, January 31 at 6:30 p.m.
For a full schedule of library events, visit emporialibrary.org or stop by 110 E. 6th Ave. for a printed calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.