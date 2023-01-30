Fans of jigsaw puzzles celebrated National Puzzle Day at the Emporia Public Library on Sunday afternoon. A selection of puzzles as well as snacks and drinks were set up in the large meeting room for the public to enjoy.

“This is an opportunity for people to come hang out, socialize and build puzzles, which is good for your brain,” said public services librarian Molly Chenault.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.