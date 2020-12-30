No. 6 - March 9, 2020
Royalty paid a visit to Emporia in early March during the second annual Kansas Miss Amazing pageant.
The pageant, which took place at Emporia High School, gave 17 girls and young women with disabilities the opportunities to build confidence and self-esteem in a supportive environment.
Participants spent Friday evening and Saturday engaged in various activities to help them improve their public speaking, interviewing and individuals skills. Each participant met with the panel of judges for an interview on Saturday, then that evening they presented their passions and introduced themselves on stage.
This year, pageant officials decided to change the “talent” portion of the event to “passions.” Not every participant has something they wish to perform, but they all have personal interests and passions to share.
Volunteers worked with participants to practice their passion presentations and help them with hair and makeup. Each participant was paired with a buddy who supported them throughout the day.
Buddies Coordinator Tara Glades said the hours leading up to the on-stage event were full of energy and building relationships.
“The energy in the auditorium as the girls have been practicing has been awesome,” she said. “And the relationships developing between the pageant contestants and their buddies has been wonderful to watch.”
When the lights dimmed in the auditorium at EHS, emcee McKenzi Davis, a journalist with KSNT News, emerged in a sparkling gold gown to welcome everyone to the pageant. Each participant had 90 seconds to share their passion with the judges and audience.
Multimedia presentations ran the gamut, from singing and dancing to presentations about philanthropic initiatives and community service to origami and poetry.
McKayla Lutz of Topeka brought her service dog, Baxter, on stage and went through several commands. Avery Reid from Overland Park had the audience clapping along to her performance of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Topeka’s Kirstianna Guerrero performed a stand-up comedy act titled “The Anatomy of Disco” that kept the audience laughing. Tiara Hensley of Emporia performed “The Legend of the Buffalo” on the piano.
After each participant shared their passions and gave a prepared introduction, they gathered on stage in a sea of colorful, glamorous evening gowns.
Each participant received a sparkling crown and trophy recognizing their growth during the pageant. Awards were given for accomplishments like best interview, best introduction, best passion presentation, most community service hours and fundraising efforts.
Faith Michels of Baldwin City received the Spirit of Kansas Award, which honors the person who “shows spirit through friendship and inclusion skills.”
The inaugural Kansas Miss Amazing Scholarship was awarded to Kindyl Heinz, Offerle. The $500 scholarship is in memory of State Director Michelle Roberts’ mother, Mary, who championed empowering women.
As the pageant came to a close, 2019 Kansas Miss Amazing Junior Teen Jennifer Jennings, 2019 Kansas Miss Amazing Junior Miss Erin Bowser and 2019 Kansas Miss Amazing Jaiden Buckert joined the participants on stage to crown their successors.
Guerrero, 2020 Teen Kansas Miss Amazing, beamed backstage as she took celebratory photos wearing her crown and sash. The outgoing young woman who told judges she was saving most of her life story “for Broadway,” was trying to sort out her emotions.
“I’m having a lot of feelings, because this is a new experience,” she said. “It’s exciting to be reminded that others see potential in me.”
Sarah Putman, 2020 Miss Kansas Miss Amazing, said her entire experience at the pageant was positive.
“I loved it,” she said. “My buddies were great. I had a blast.”
Newly-crowned Megan Mesias confessed to being nervous about the pageant, but now she is excited to participate in the national pageant and perform her duties as 2020 Junior Miss Kansas Miss Amazing.
“I had butterflies in my stomach,” she said. “But it feels awesome to be a queen! I’m excited about working with kids doing things like Toys for Tots and the Easter egg hunt. And I’m excited about going to Nationals.”
The 2020 Kansas Miss Amazing Queens will participate in the National Miss Amazing Gala in August as well as monthly activities and community service opportunities.
To learn more about Kansas Miss Amazing, visit ks.missamazing.org.
