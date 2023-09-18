The Emporia High School girls golf team competed at the Topeka West Invite on Monday afternoon.
Sophomore Elise Eckert finished fifth individually with a season-best score of 78 (+8).
Updated: September 19, 2023 @ 12:27 am
Senior Ella Fessler finished with a 97, senior Nicole Dalton shot a 108 and freshman Kelsey Shull carded a 122.
The Lady Spartans finished ninth as a team with a score of 405.
Next up for Emporia will be the Maize South Invitational, which will be played at Auburn Hills Golf Course in Wichita on Thursday, Sept. 21.
