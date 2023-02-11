Virginia Munoz

Virginia Munoz wrestles at the Emporia Invitational on Dec. 3.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School girls wrestling team qualified seven wrestlers for state at the Wichita Southeast Class 6-5A regional on Saturday.

To qualify for state, wrestlers had to finish top four in their weight class.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.