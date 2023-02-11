The Emporia High School girls wrestling team qualified seven wrestlers for state at the Wichita Southeast Class 6-5A regional on Saturday.
To qualify for state, wrestlers had to finish top four in their weight class.
One Lady Spartan earned a regional championship: Virginia Munoz at 135 pounds.
Katina Keosybounheuang finished second at 120, Kiana Flores-Delgado was third at 170 and Ariana Estrada (105), Kensley Medrano (125), Breanna Wolf (190) and Alexa Castillo (235) all finished fourth in their weight classes.
The Lady Spartans finished third as a team with 121 points. Washburn Rural won the regional championship with 221 points and Wichita North finished second with 135.
The Class 6-5A State Tournament will be held Feb. 22-23 at Hartman Arena in Park City.
