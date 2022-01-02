The Emporia area began thawing out Sunday from the first winter storm of the season. Provided the sun's rays were directed in the right way.
Afternoon temperatures were in the mid-teens, a long way from Friday's high of 62 degrees. The Sunday morning low at Emporia Municipal Airport was three, with a wind chill of -5 thanks to northwest winds.
Evergy restored power to the Emporia area, with fewer than 100 customers still in the dark across Kansas Sunday afternoon. About 1,700 customers in Emporia were without electricity Saturday, as the snow and freezing rain fell.
The wintry conditions may be to blame for a deadly wreck Saturday evening on U.S. 56 east of Road Z, near the Lyon-Osage County line.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Lesley Berner, 43, of Osage City died when she lost control of her Yukon while heading west around 5:30 p.m. The vehicle went into a ditch, then overturned.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported handling 139 calls Saturday. It's not clear how many of those were storm-related.
There's no official word yet on how much snow fell on Emporia. Two National Weather Service recording stations in Lyon County had no data posted on that detail Sunday afternoon. But a tracking station in Ottawa recorded one inch of snow.
The airport had 0.06 inches of precipitation Saturday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says on average, 13 inches of snow equals one inch of rain.
While Sunday was sunny, several churches canceled in-person services as a precaution. Some of them switched to an online-only format.
Sunday night should not be as cold in Emporia, with a forecast low of 11. Seasonal highs in the 40s should return Monday and Tuesday, but there's another chance for snow and below-zero wind chills early Thursday.
