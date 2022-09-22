LEBO — Lebo High School continued its dominance Tuesday evening, dispatching Olpe High School in three games to secure the match and improve to 17-1. Olpe fell to 10-9.
The matchup was a battle between the top area programs and the beginning of Lyon County League play. The Lady Eagles took the Wolves to three games, but Lebo’s offensive power — though slightly stifled Tuesday evening — was enough to prevail. However, assertive serving and defense probably deserved the credit.
“I was pleased to start league play out with a win,” said Lebo head coach Gina Peek in an email. “Things that went well were our aggressiveness on serve and a solid defensive performance.”
Peek said the team’s offensive play was uneven and will have to balance out going forward.
“I am still looking for us to be more consistent with serve receive control,” she said. “Our shot selection offensively was generally good. We need to improve on offensive strategy and distribution as we move throughout league play and into the postseason.”
Olpe felt the impact of the Wolves’ solid defensive play.
“Our team did not play to their full potential,” said Olpe head coach Crystal Heins in an email. “Lebo was able to take us out of our offensive game, making it difficult to get an attack and get some momentum going. Lebo is a very good team and we look forward to playing them again in the future.”
Lebo plays a triangular with Hartford and Southern Coffey County next week. Olpe hosts the Olpe Tournament on Saturday.
Lebo def. Olpe 25-17, 25-12, 25-17.
West Franklin High School took two matches from Olpe at home on Monday.
West Franklin def. Olpe 19-25, 25-19, 25-12.
West Franklin def. Olpe 25-17, 25-14.
Madison High School won its match against Hartford High School in a triangular but dropped its match against Marais Des Cygnes Valley High School in Lyon County League play Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs are 7-7. Hartford also lost its match to MdCV, falling to 3-18 on the season.
Madison def. Hartford 25-17, 25-16.
McDV def. Madison 25-19, 25-21.
McDV def. Hartford 25-12, 25-21.
Chase County High School couldn’t get by a tough West Franklin High School squad Tuesday, losing both of its matches with the Lady Falcons in Flint Hills League play. The Lady Bulldogs fall to 7-14.
West Franklin def. Chase County 25-11, 25-16.
West Franklin def. Chase County 25-14, 25-7.
Northern Heights High School lost two matches to Osage City High School in Flint Hills League play Tuesday, remaining winless at 0-14.
Osage City def. Northern Heights 25-14, 25-13.
Osage City def. Northern Heights 25-19, 25-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.