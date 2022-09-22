LEBO — Lebo High School continued its dominance Tuesday evening, dispatching Olpe High School in three games to secure the match and improve to 17-1. Olpe fell to 10-9.

The matchup was a battle between the top area programs and the beginning of Lyon County League play. The Lady Eagles took the Wolves to three games, but Lebo’s offensive power — though slightly stifled Tuesday evening — was enough to prevail. However, assertive serving and defense probably deserved the credit.

