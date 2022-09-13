The new school year is well underway, yet a vaccination clinic for students is planned in late September.
CareArc will hold a “back to school vaccine clinic” Tuesday, September 27 at its office, 420 West 15th Avenue. Walk-ins will be accepted from 6:00-8:00 p.m., with patients registering at the front desk.
Kansas law requires children to receive five doses of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine to attend public schools or early childhood programs.
Young children also must receive two shots of hepatitis A vaccine, three doses of hepatitis B vaccine, two doses of measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, two doses of chickenpox vaccine and four doses of polio vaccine.
Concern about polio has increased this summer, after polio was found in wastewater samples in New York City. The New York Governor declared a health emergency this week as a result.
CareArc hopes to offer flu shots as well during the clinic, but that will depend on availability. The Kansas Department of health and Environment recommends it for everyone older than six months.
