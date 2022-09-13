First-Born Children More Likely to Be Up-to-Date on Vaccination

The new school year is well underway, yet a vaccination clinic for students is planned in late September.

CareArc will hold a “back to school vaccine clinic” Tuesday, September 27 at its office, 420 West 15th Avenue. Walk-ins will be accepted from 6:00-8:00 p.m., with patients registering at the front desk.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.