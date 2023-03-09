MADISON — Madison High School head football coach Alex McMillian has decided to change venues, accepting the same position at Plainville High School for the 2023 season.
The Plainville job will allow McMillian to test his coaching skills at a different level as he moves west to an 11-man 1A program that went 3-5 last season.
“I am definitely looking forward to the challenge of going from 8 to 11-man,” McMillian said in an email sent to the Emporia Gazette. “The team that blocks and tackles the best, as well as the most disciplined and fundamental team, usually wins the game. Plainville is a part of one toughest and most tradition-rich leagues in the state of Kansas. So doing those things will be extremely important in our success at Plainville. I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to lead a program like Plainville and can’t wait to get started.”
Madison was McMillian’s first head-coaching stop.
“Looking back, I couldn’t have asked for a better first job,” he said. “Seven years ago, Madison took their chance on a 24-year-old with no teaching or head coaching experience. I can’t be more thankful that they gave me that opportunity.”
McMillian took over a Madison program that had gone through some changes and lean years but re-established the Bulldogs as a top-tier team in 8-man football. He amassed an impressive 56-18 record during his tenure.
“Every year, we got more buy-in from the kids and got them to understand what it took to be successful,” McMillian said. “Each year, we got better and better, until it became the standard. And then to go on and see them be successful young men is what makes me most proud.”
But McMillian isn’t quite done at Madison. He will coach the Madison track and field team this season and two-time 1A 100-meter champion Bryson Turner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.