MADISON — Madison High School head football coach Alex McMillian has decided to change venues, accepting the same position at Plainville High School for the 2023 season.

The Plainville job will allow McMillian to test his coaching skills at a different level as he moves west to an 11-man 1A program that went 3-5 last season.

