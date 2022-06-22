The Jones Early Childhood Development Center officially opened its doors to the public after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon. Governor Laura Kelly and other state education policymakers attended the event.
“The Jones Early Childhood Development Center is an impressive investment ... a testament has been said to Emporia’s dedication to providing education opportunities for all,” Kelly said.
Kelly thanked Rep. Mark Schreiber and Sen. Jeff Longbine, who Kelly said have “always been major supporters of education.”
Kelly also thanked teachers, administrators, and childcare providers for all they have done, especially during the pandemic. The governor announced Tuesday that the state would be distributing $53 million in bonuses of between $750 to $2,500 to nearly 23,000 eligible child care workers at licensed facilities in Kansas as appreciation for their hard work.
“Our state will never reach its full potential if we don’t support our education system 100%,” Kelly said.
“The one thing I want to be remembered for when I finish my second term is that Kansas has the most robust, most comprehensive early childhood education system in the entire country, and this is a great start,” Kelly said.
Also present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Kansas education commissioner Randy Watson and Kansas State Board of Education member Ben Jones.
“This is a legacy project. This is something you truly don’t see the benefits of for 12 to 13 years," Watson said. "And when a community invests in a legacy project, it truly shows the importance that they feel towards the young people in their community, the value of their community, and where they want the community to go."
“The best investment we can make is by investing in early childhood,” Jones said. “I’m excited for the investment that you, the community, made several years ago, very convincingly, to invest in your school buildings, which goes back to providing great learning environments for every Spartan that comes through your system. We have to look at childhood education as an investment, not an expenditure."
The Jones Center features four classrooms for three-year-olds and seven classrooms for four-year-olds, as well as three additional classrooms. The center also has sensory rooms to help children take time and refocus, mothers’ rooms for personnel who need a space to nurse throughout the day, and a food and clothing pantry to support families in need.
“In addition to the classrooms we also have offices for support personnel, which includes our infant/toddler teachers, a school psychologist, school social worker, occupational therapist, a physical therapist, speech and language pathologist, among others,” Allison Anderson-Harder, superintendent of schools, said.
The entire center is catered to the community's youngest learners and features low-to-the-ground tables, chairs, restrooms, sinks, and more. Behind the school is a playground, also built specifically with young children of all abilities in mind.
“The Jones Center will be a place where kids are not afraid of learning, or what tomorrow might bring. They will come inspired to learn today for what tomorrow holds,” Zack Snethan, principal for HTK architects, the company that designed the Jones Center, said
“This facility is going to positively impact the lives of students and families within this community for many years to come, Eric Woltje, project executive at McCownGordon, the construction company that built the Jones Center, said.
After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees were able to tour the facility and speak with members of Emporia public schools. After her tour, Kelly also toured the Sunflower Care Homes.
"We are focused on ensuring Kansans of all ages have the support and resources they need to have happy, full lives,” the governor said in a press release after the event. "Both the early childhood development center and senior care facility I visited today are proof that communities like Emporia are making strides in how they care for Kansans at all stages of life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.