ESU WBB Scrimmage

The Emporia State women’s basketball team scrimmages on July 27.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia State women’s basketball team will have a unique way to bond as a team this summer.

The Lady Hornets will be heading to Italy next week after arriving for training camp on Jan. 23 for 10 days of preparation. The team will have a new voice in head coach Brian Ostermann, who comes to Emporia after spending the last nine years on the Kansas State coaching staff.

