The Emporia State women’s basketball team will have a unique way to bond as a team this summer.
The Lady Hornets will be heading to Italy next week after arriving for training camp on Jan. 23 for 10 days of preparation. The team will have a new voice in head coach Brian Ostermann, who comes to Emporia after spending the last nine years on the Kansas State coaching staff.
There are a number of things that have stood out to Ostermann so far, with one being the team’s versatility as they employ a number of different lineups to see what works well.
“One thing that jumps out is the versatility,” Ostermannn said. “With us not having any preparation together before they got here, you need to throw a lot at your team in 10 days. They have also been able to pick up things pretty rapidly and then our effort has been fantastic, which is perhaps the most important thing to see this early on.”
Senior Ehlaina Hartman is one of seven returning players this season, and she feels the team has meshed well through the first few practices.
“I think our communication has been a lot better and our movement with the ball is really good as well,” Hartman said. “We share it well and always get that one extra pass. We are playing man defense, which is new to me and we have some other new things we are working on, but it’s been good.”
As for the trip, Ostermann noted the most important thing in terms of on the court will come down to what the team can accomplish in practice before they depart, and hope they can build on it while they are there.
“The on-the-court stuff really comes down to the 10 practices prior to us leaving,” Ostermann said. “That’s where we really need to accomplish a lot in preparation for the season. As far as the games over in Italy, we just want to continue to work on some of the things that we’ve worked on over these 10 days and see some results in that work.”
The trip presents a unique opportunity for team bonding for what is largely a new group of both players and coaches. A lot of that will be done off the court.
“The biggest thing on the trip over there will be the team bonding and sightseeing together,” Ostermann said. “It’s important to build that camaraderie when you essentially have a whole new coaching staff, seven returning players and eight newcomers. To be able to be in the same place together for 10 days is pretty unique and special in my case being a new head coach.”
It will certainly be a time to remember for the players, many of whom come from small towns.
“A lot of us are from small towns and I’ve never flown before, so going over to Italy is going to be quite the experience,” Hartmann said.
