The regular season is now a wrap as coaches wait for playoff bracket matchups to post.
However, some district champions were crowned on Friday.
Madison handed Burden-Central its third loss of the 2021 season, prevailing over the Raiders 52-0. The Bulldogs are 8-0 and clinched the 8-man Division I District 2 championship.
Casey Helm completed 5 of 6 passes for 164 yards and three TDs. Four of those completions and all of those scores went to Bryson Turner, who also added 106 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Drew Stutesman ran the ball three times for 71 yards and a touchdowns.
The Olpe stat-line last night looked like any other this season as the Eagles got it done against Christ Prep Academy, 43-0.
Olpe finished its regular season 8-0 and is the 1A District 1 champion.
Redeker tossed three touchdown passes and ran for two. Garrett Cole contributed a 34-yard run and had a TD reception.
The Chase County Bulldogs faced little resistance in their victory over Oxford, 46-0, concluding the regular season 7-1.
Quarterback Mitch Budke was 2-of-3 passing for 48 yards while rushing 11 times for 178 yards and four touchdowns. Brock Griffin ran the ball eight times for 115 yards and two TDs.
Lebo throttled Marais des Cygnes Valley 56-0 to wrap its regular season at 7-1. Kyle Reese threw for 227 yards and five touchdowns and contributed 23 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Corey Reese had a 52-yard touchdown run and Landon Grimmett had 4 receptions and 169, all of which went for touchdowns. Luke Davies also had a receiving touchdown.
Northern Heights lost to Valley Heights 46-0, closing its regular season at 0-7.
