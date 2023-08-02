ESU cheer

Members of the 2022-23 cheer squad participate in the Hornet Walk on Sept. 24, 2022, before the Emporia State home football game.

 Courtesy ESU Photography

The Emporia State University cheer squad has moved under the umbrella of ESU Athletic Bands in the music program of the School of Visual and Performing Arts. The move puts into one place all aspects of fan spirit experience for athletic competitions.

The move also brings a benefit for cheerleaders. Each will receive an academic elective credit for their participation each semester as well as the athletic band stipend for both fall and spring semesters.

