Emporia State responded after a loss last week and defeated Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle, 42-35, in Topeka on Saturday afternoon.
“They're a good football team,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “We controlled the game for three and a half quarters. When you're playing a really good offense like that, you've got to make them earn everything and I thought we did.”
The Hornets took a 35-14 lead into the fourth quarter and Cade Harelson picked off Simoncic at the Washburn 28-yard line on the first play. Four plays later, Braden Gleason threw his fourth touchdown of the day as Corey Thomas hauled in a 28-yard pass to give Emporia State a 42-14 lead with 13:16 left.
Washburn did make things interesting late, scoring the game’s final 21 points, but eating a lot of clock in the process. ESU forced Washburn to use all three timeouts in one drive, recovered a late Washburn onside kick and were able to run out the clock from there.
“We made it a lot closer than we needed to but we wanted to get them to burn their time outs and we got them to do that,” Higgins said. “And on one of their touchdowns, they took over four minutes off the clock. I thought we were clicking well enough offensively that if we needed to play with the tempo we could've got back in it but we wanted to close this game out and didn't want to do anything to put our backs against the wall.”
The Hornets struck first midway through the first quarter when Gleason tossed a seven-yard touchdown to Tommy Zimmerman to take a 7-0 lead. ESU doubled its lead in the second quarter when Gleason threw his second of four touchdown passes on the day, this one going to Tyler Kahmann for a 16-yard score. Washburn would answer with 1:06 remaining with a one-yard touchdown run by Kellen Simoncic to cut the deficit in half going into the half.
Emporia State scored three touchdowns in the third quarter, starting with an eight-yard run by Billy Ross Jr. Gleason found Jaylen Varner in the endzone for a 17-yard score with 7:00 remaining to make it a 28-7 ballgame.
Washburn converted the longest play of the year against the Hornet defense on the next possession as Simoncic hit Peter Afful for a 77-yard touchdown with 6:07 left in the third to make it 28-14. The Hornets responded with a 15-yard run by Cannan Brooks with 1:12 to play in the quarter.
Gleason went 27-of-39 for 300 yards with four touchdowns while adding 22 rushing yards on six carries. He even had one reception for nine yards. Varner was his favorite of 10 targets on the day, hauling in six passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.
“If you look at our identity, I always say we’re an equal opportunity employer,” Higgins said. “So, you have an opportunity to catch the football if you play for us. I thought the biggest key for us was being able to run the football a lot better. If you go back to the Missouri Western game where we played really well offensively, and you looked at today, we were able to run the football. If we can run the football and play with that type of tempo then we are very difficult to defend on offense.”
The Hornets were able to get the ground game going led by Brooks, who had 92 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown while Ross added 54 yards and a score on 16 carries. Higgins likes having them both healthy because they complement each other well in the backfield.
“[Getting Cannan back] is huge and if we have both him and Billy Ross back there, they both do some different things and complement each other really well,” Higgins said. “Canaan has been nursing an ankle injury and hasn't quite fully been to a hundred percent, but he practiced well this week. We kind of had a count on him as far as reps and we'll continue to do that. We’ve got to keep him healthy because he makes us better, but it starts with those guys up front. Establishing the run really helped us get that victory.”
Dawson Hammes led Emporia State on defense with eight tackles while Jaedon Pool had seven stops and Harelson had six solo stops with an interception.
The Hornets (3-2) will return home next weekend to take on Central Missouri at 1 p.m.
