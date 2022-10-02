Braden Gleason

Braden Gleason threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in the Hornets win over Washburn on Saturday.

 Josiah Driggers/ESU Athletics

Emporia State responded after a loss last week and defeated Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle, 42-35, in Topeka on Saturday afternoon.

“They're a good football team,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “We controlled the game for three and a half quarters. When you're playing a really good offense like that, you've got to make them earn everything and I thought we did.”

