A “-7” can feel good at Cottonwood Falls Country Club in July. But not if you're standing outside there on a cold morning in January.
Yet seven below zero was the wind chill at Emporia Municipal Airport around 5:00 a.m. Thursday. It's also forecast to be the wind chill Friday morning.
The National Weather Service warns some of the coldest air of the winter will remain over eastern Kansas through at least midday Friday. At least the wind will be light Thursday, before turning to the south Friday.
Wednesday's high in Emporia was 43 degrees. But you might have slept through it, as it occurred around 1 a.m. Then the downward temperature slide began, with a peak of 25 during the afternoon.
But the long-range forecast calls for highs in the 50s Sunday and Monday. No rain or snow is expected over the next seven days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.