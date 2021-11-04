Health insurance exchanges are now open for 2022 coverage. Residents who need it in the Emporia area have three options.
The Kansas News Service reports Chase, Greenwood and Lyon Counties all offer insurance through Ambetter, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas and Medica.
The options under what some call “Obamacare” have expanded in Kansas in recent years. In 2019, three insurers offered 23 plans. For 2022, seven insurers have 123 plans available.
In-person guidance with enrollment is available in Emporia from Flint Hills Community Clinic, 420 W. 15th Avenue. You also can call 866-826-8375 or visit GetCoveredKansas.org.
The open enrollment period ends Saturday, January 15, 2022. People who want coverage from the start of the new year need to enroll by Wednesday, Dec. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.