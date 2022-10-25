Alex Mosiman

Alex Mosiman dribbles the ball for Emporia against Valley Center on Tuesday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School boys soccer team advanced to the Class 5A regional final in a 6-1 victory over Valley Center at Emporia High School on Tuesday night.

Zander Keosybounheuang got the Spartans on the board two minutes into the game and Edwin Maciel made it 2-0 on a header in the 27th minute.

