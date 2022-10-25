The Emporia High School boys soccer team advanced to the Class 5A regional final in a 6-1 victory over Valley Center at Emporia High School on Tuesday night.
Zander Keosybounheuang got the Spartans on the board two minutes into the game and Edwin Maciel made it 2-0 on a header in the 27th minute.
“I thought we generated a lot of options early on and were able to capitalize early,” head coach Victory Ibarra said. “Zander is one of those players that is always making vertical runs trying to get in behind the defense and he was able to find the back of the net. I was happy with how the guys started the first 20 minutes and that’s important.”
Valley Center cut the deficit in half four minutes later, but Alex Mosiman responded less than a minute later to give Emporia a 3-1 lead.
“We responded very well whenever they did something well,” Ibarra said. “They had a nice shot off of a ricochet and you just have to forget about it and move on. I was happy with how we responded tonight when they did something well.”
The score would remain 3-1 until late in the second half, when Rudy Bedolla scored in the 68th minute and Jefry Linares scored twice, one coming on a penalty kick with five minutes remaining.
“I think we are definitely starting to play the best we can, but I also feel like we still could play a bit better,” Linares said. “We could have finished a couple more chances tonight but overall, I think we did well.”
Emporia will look to defeat tenth-seeded Andover at home and advance to its first-ever quarterfinal on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
