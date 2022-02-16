The “Snow Moon” was practically full in the sky Tuesday night. The Emporia area may be full of snow on the ground by Thursday night.
The National Weather Service put Lyon County under a Winter Storm Watch early Wednesday. It stretches from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday.
“Total snow accumulations of four to seven inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze” are possible, the alert from Topeka said.
This could be the biggest storm of the winter in terms of snow, as Emporia has a 64% chance of receiving at least six inches. Two forecast models tracked by KAKE-TV put the estimated snowfall at 12-17 inches.
“Double-digit snow, especially in this part of (Kansas), is quite rare,” meteorologist Frank Waugh noted Thursday morning.
The storm will start innocently, with light rain in the afternoon. Then a passing cold front will shift winds from south to north, with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour. That could lead to blowing snow Thursday morning.
Chase and Greenwood Counties are not in a Winter Storm Watch at this point. But a wind advisory remains until 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Once the storm system moves on, the temperature will keep dropping. The forecast low for Emporia Friday morning is five degrees.
But a sunny and mild weekend is ahead, with highs of 46 Saturday and 58 Sunday. Wednesday's high was two degrees short of a record, at 69.
