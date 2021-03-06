Tre’Zure Jobe — a redshirt sophomore on the Emporia State women’s basketball team — was named the MIAA Player of the Year on Wednesday.
The title was justly awarded, as Jobe leads the conference in points per game (20.3), minutes per game (38.3) and steals per game (2.9) and has fueled her team to an 18-5 record as the Hornets head into their MIAA Tournament semifinal tussle with No. 5 Fort Hays State (20-2) on Saturday.
Emporia State head coach Toby Wynn said that Jobe’s determination and her willingness to work hard are key to her success.
“She was really motivated coming into the season,” Wynn said. “She worked really hard, even during the COVID workouts and in the summer and stuff like that to really challenge herself and push herself. But she spends a lot of time at it at night when nobody’s around. ... She wants it. She wants to be great, she wants me to coach her hard, she wants to be challenged and she’s accepted all those challenges along the way. To see her be able to get the reward of the recognition of the other coaches in this league to vote for her as Player of the Year says a lot about her.”
Jobe found out about the honor when her teammate, Karsen Schultz, sent out a group text message to the team listing all of their individual accolades. For Jobe, the award inspires her to keep grinding.
“I’ve always been a humble player but it just humbled me even more because all my hard work is starting to pay off and I’m reaping the benefits of it, so it’s just making me want to work even harder,” Jobe said.
In addition to winning the Player of the Year award, Jobe was named to the league’s All-Defensive Team and was the only unanimous All-MIAA First Team pick. Her teammate Fredricka Sheats earned All-MIAA Third Team honors while Schultz and Ehlaina Hartman received honorable mentions.
Jobe’s accolades this season came in addition to those from last year, when she was also an All-MIAA First Team selection and earned the MIAA Freshman of the Year mantle.
But her basketball story goes back to when she was 4 years old and played her first game at the Salvation Army in her hometown of Wichita.
“Initially, my mom didn’t want me to play because I was the first girl [in the family] so she wanted me to be a cheerleader and do all the girly stuff,” Jobe said. “I had older brothers, so I always wanted to get out there and play.”
Jobe’s talent was evident from a young age, and in eighth grade, she began playing AAU basketball with the Missouri Phenom, a traveling team based in Kansas City, Mo. It was her legendary coach at Wichita South High School, Antwain Scales, who helped Jobe realize that she could take her career to the next level.
“He got me going with recruit[ing] and talking to coaches,” she said.
Emporia State offered Jobe a scholarship during her sophomore year of high school, on the very same day her stepfather — the man she said imparted his passion for basketball to her — passed away.
“That was my guy with basketball, all the way up,” Jobe said. “He’s the one who really kept me in it. I fell in love with the game because of him.”
Jobe saw the fact that Emporia State offered the same day she lost her stepfather as a synchronicity worth heeding. It helped that Emporia wasn’t far from her home in Wichita.
“When my dad passed, I didn’t want to go far from home,” she said. “I can’t remember a time [my family] actually missed a game, other than this year with COVID. But growing up, they never missed a game. So I just wanted to be close enough to home where they could come see.”
The size of the school or the division it played in didn’t matter nearly as much to Jobe as the quality of basketball it put out on the court. She pointed out that she could have moved across the country to play Division I if she had wanted to, but it very well could have been a team that didn’t win and being far from her family would have been “miserable.”
“I just wanted to still love the game and win and be able to see my family,” she said.
Jobe decided to sign with Emporia State after experiencing the town, the university and the basketball program firsthand.
I love [Emporia],” she said. “It’s a small city compared to where I’m from but they’re very welcoming, especially the fans that support this program. It was just amazing. That’s another thing that sold me on it. I came up for a visit and we went to a home game down at White [Auditorium]. That’s what sold me, like the support, I love support. I’m a big family person so that just welcomed me even more.”
Her first season as a Hornet was 2018-19, and in her first regular-season game, she injured her knee and was sidelined for the rest of the year.
“That was my first injury ever, so I’m like, ‘Wow, dang, am I really, actually supposed to be playing basketball?’” she said. “All throughout my years I’ve been playing basketball I never got hurt, so I’m like, ‘What are the odds of my coming to college, playing at a high level, I get hurt?’ Mentally, I was struggling with that with myself. I was talking to my family and my family was like, ‘No. God has plans for you. There’s more to it. Don’t let this distract you.’”
Since she only played in one game, Jobe was able to redshirt that season and return last year as a freshman again, when she averaged 17.3 points per game en route to the first of her collegiate awards.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic swept in and abruptly ended the season just before the Hornets were poised to make a run at the NCAA Tournament.
Jobe said that while that was disappointing, it helped her and her teammates adjust their mindsets coming into this season.
“This year, I was even more determined, because we don’t know when it’s going to be our last game, especially with COVID still going on,” she said. “So we’ve just really got to play every game like it’s our last because we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Even with a month-long stretch of cancellations from December to January, the Hornets managed to play 22 regular-season games in 2020-21, finishing fourth in the MIAA. They also earned home-court advantage in their first-round game of the league tournament, which they won 82-80 against Central Oklahoma Wednesday night.
Jobe scored 25 points in the game and said that her primary goal right now is to do whatever she can to help the team boost its postseason resume.
“My motive is trying to make the NCAA Tournament so we’ve just got to win these games,” she said.
Jobe believes her team has the opportunity this season to accomplish one of the objectives she wants to check off her list before leaving college.
“I definitely want to bring Coach Wynn some championships here at Emporia State,” she said. “That’s a big goal for me. Whether that be in the MIAA or nationally, that’s probably one of my biggest goals here.”
The Hornets will take on the Tigers in Hays at 2 p.m Saturday. The winner of that game will move on to the MIAA Tournament final against either Nebraska-Kearney or Washburn on Sunday. Emporia State is one of only two teams to beat Fort Hays State this season, knocking off the Tigers 62-61 on Jan. 2.
