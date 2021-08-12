The Lyon County Commission approved several items Thursday at its action session for the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center.
The first approval was to change an original payment of $6,275 to TFM Comm Inc. to help with the dispatches console to the total amount of $6,476.
Commissioner Doug Peck asked LCECC Director Roxanne Van Gundy if there was any particular reason for the increase.
Van Gundy said they ran into a couple of issues than they thought they would, which was not unusual.
The second bill approved was to pay Schumann Electric, Inc. $4,569 for the dispatch remodal.
The renovation for the dispatch started in early July and took several weeks to complete.
The dispatch console- or desk- is extremely important to its operations.
Van Gundy said all the radios, computers and phone systems are within the desk. With the new desk, all those parts have to be taken out along with the electrical. The desk has to be removed and the new desk installed with the new electrical.
“Everything is up and running, it looks great,” Van Gundy said.
Both of the bills come from the county’s 911 fund, which are non-tax dollars.
Also approved on the agenda was Lyon County Engineer Chip Woods, Jim Brull and Seth Snyder to attend the MINK 2021 Conference in St. Joseph, Missouri on September 21, 22, and 23 to be paid from the Road and Bridges Fund.
The discussion for A1 Pump and Jet Community Development Block Grant will be postponed until a later date. The commission was in executive session for the remainder of the meeting.
