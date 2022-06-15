The MIAA recently announced its academic awards for the 2022 softball season. Emporia State had a total of 13 student-athletes recognized for their work in the classroom at this time, highlighted by a league high six Hornets being named MIAA Scholar-Athletes with three Hornets earning the prestigious MIAA Academic Excellence Award.
Brittanie Shepherd, Maddy Broxterman, Sydney Righi, Alexis Dial, Josie Harrison, and Lexi Williams earned MIAA Scholar-Athlete honors for their work on the field and in the classroom. A Scholar-Athlete is an individual that has a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.50 or better at the certifying member institution and earn All-MIAA honors for the 2022 softball season. They must also have at least two terms of attendance at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Shepherd was named Second-Team All-MIAA in the outfield and has a 3.69 GPA in elementary education. The senior from Kansas City, Mo. has started has started 169 of 170 games in her Hornet career. She hit .345 with a .439 on base percentage this season. She had team-highs of 41 runs and 18 doubles. She is tied for sixth in single season doubles at Emporia State.
Broxterman was named Second-Team All-MIAA as a designated player and had a 3.58 undergrad and 3.43 graduate GPA in instructional design and technology. The grad student from Meriden, Kan. hit .318 with a team high 35 RBI while scoring 17 runs scored in 44 games last season.
Righi was an Honorable Mention selection at pitcher and has a 4.00 GPA in accounting. A junior on the field and grad student in the classroom from Blue Springs, Mo. started 21 games with 26 appearances and ws the team leader with 116.2 innings pitched. She had a 2.88 ERA with 62 strikeouts on the year.
Dial was named Honorable Mention All-MIAA in the outfield and maintains a 4.00 GPA in biology. The sophomore from Topeka, Kan. finished the season batting .279 with 30 runs scored, ten doubles and 17 RBI. She also swiped 22 bases in 29 attempts to rank fifth in the MIAA in stolen bases.
Harrison was an Honorable Mention pick at utility player/pitcher and has a 4.00 GPA in health and human performance. The junior from St. Marys, Kan. had a .288 batting average with 17 runs scored and 17 RBI while playing both corner infield positions. She had a 4.06 ERA in 41.1 innings pitched with 36 strikeouts.
Williams earned Honorable Mention All-MIAA as an outfielder and has a 3.88 GPA in health and human performance. The sophomore from Hutchinson, Kan. led the MIAA in stolen bases with 34 steals in 39 attempts over 47 games. She hit .330 with 28 runs and 15 RBI.
Righi, Harrison and Dial earned the MIAA Academic Excellence Award. An MIAA Academic Excellence Award recipient must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of at least 4.00 at the certifying member institution. The honoree also must have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Every player above the freshman level for Emporia State earned MIAA Academic Honor Roll honors in softball. To be recognized on the Academic Honor Roll list, one must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.00 or above at the certifying member institution. The individual must also have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Righi, Harrison and Dial earned the MIAA academic "Triple Crown" by earning the Academic Excellence Award, Scholar-Athlete designation and making the Academic Honor Roll. Only four other returning softball players across the association made that distinction.
Freshmen and other newcomers without two full terms of attendance will be announced after they have completed two semesters at Emporia State and those grades have been recorded.
