I ended my article in 1982 with this comment, “I believe that a homeowner’s equity may be completely wiped out with the due-on-sale clause.”
The one thing that concerns me now is the loss of our national sovereignty behind the doors of all these international treaties that supersede our national laws.
Under UN Agenda 21, now extended to UN Agenda 2030, all kinds of international rules and regulations are in our community and have been for several years.
This is a dangerous situation for the future of real property rights and future values.
As I write this article, there are people in high places who are plotting the downfall of the most basic tenet of America — that being the right to own property and the rights that go with it.
One last thought, and this is a little-known secret that you won’t see advertised. The veterans VA loan does not have a due-on-sale clause and you as a veteran can pass the low rate to another credit-worthy person, and this will be a tremendous benefit when mortgage rates go to 10 percent like they did in the 1980s.
In the 1980s I predicted rates would fall below 6 percent and people were very skeptical to go along with this article.
This is a wealth of information that most people have never known. It only takes 3 percent of the people to change the course of the future. My hope is that you will pass this information onto a friend.
KB Thomas Jr.
Emporia
The VA rate for 450,00 for 30 years as of this morning was 3.25. Friday, it dipped to 3%. This is the best time in history to buy an expensive home. Who would ever think you can buy a 450,000 dollar home for 2,000 P and I.
