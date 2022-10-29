A preliminary hearing for the alleged gunman in Jesus Avila’s murder will resume on Monday.
Samuel Garcia is scheduled to appear in the Lyon County District Court at 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
Garcia is one of six men accused of the murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila in 2017, when Avila was found in a burned car in rural Lyon County with two gunshot wounds to the back of his head. Garcia is currently serving seven years on other charges.
As previously reported by The Emporia Gazette, each suspect is facing six counts, including one count of conspiracy murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree, conspiracy aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, theft of property or services, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer by concealing, altering or destroying evidence.
Another suspect, Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, is scheduled to appear for a status conference on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.
