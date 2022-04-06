Why are Madison’s streets falling apart?
The City Council President thinks he knows the answer, and he called Wednesday night for parking it.
“That trash truck is absolutely destroying our streets,” Earl Murphy said during a Council meeting postponed two days by the NCAA men’s basketball finals.
Murphy asked City Clerk Victoria Stewart to check with other small towns. He said they reported a similar problem.
“That truck is so heavy, it’s ruining all of our streets,” Murphy said.
“Not by my house,” Mayor Paul Dean responded.
But Murphy estimated the truck from Republic Services creates street repairs in Madison which cost $30,000-40,000.
Murphy proposed an alternative to curbside trash collection: have everyone in Madison leave their garbage at a central location, with their carts moved there.
“Get a flatbed trailer,” he said, “Hire somebody to gather up those trash cans… so we wouldn’t have it drive on our streets.”
Murphy said Madison pays trash companies $85,000 per year. Customers pay $16.13 per month for trash collection, of which the city keeps $1.58.
“Maybe they would cheapen their price if we would put this in a centralized location, so they wouldn’t have to drive all over town,”Murphy suggested.
A change in trucks is not the answer, Murphy continued, because single-axle trucks actually would cause more damage than the current double-axle vehicle.
“The load’s not distributed,” Murphy said.
Dean offered another idea: building some streets with a stronger base so they can handle the trucks. Dean added that his main concern is the cost of making a change.
The City Council took no votes on the issue.
Murphy admitted he sounded “like a broken record” with his complaint. Dean agreed afterward that it’s an old issue.
“They know it occurs,” Dean said of Republic Services. “They do try to make an effort to reduce the damage… Physics limits what they can do.”
Read more about Wednesday night's meeting in this weekend’s edition of The Madison News.
(1) comment
Push your trash cans further out to the street instead of making them drive up on the curb to grab your trash can. With the new arm they have to get closer to grab them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.