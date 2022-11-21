Emporia State's Alijah Comithier has earned this week's MIAA Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week, presented by Shift Group.
Comithier led Emporia State to a 4-0 start to the season for the first time since 2013-14. He had 20 points and three rebounds in the Hornets 66-64 win over Rockhurst on Nov. 16. With ESU leading 60-59, he hit back-to-back layups to put the Hornets up 64-59 with 1:37 left and hit a free throw with 18.2 seconds left to keep it a two-possession game. He then had 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the Hornets 67-57 win at William Jewell on Nov. 18.
