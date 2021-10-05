If there is one thing that James Oseland believes to be true, it’s that food bridges the gap between cultures in a way that nothing else can.
“That’s what I find so exciting about food,” he said. “It expresses and explains who we are, and one of the things that’s so remarkable about that is, we sit around a lot and talk about how different and separate we are. What’s so extraordinary about what happens in the kitchen and on the table is essentially it’s the universal language.”
Oseland, 58, is an accomplished writer, editor and television personality that many may recognize as a judge on shows like Top Chef Masters, Iron Chef America and Celebrity Apprentice.
On Friday, he launched a publicity tour of his new book, “World Food: Mexico City,” during a multi-course fundraising dinner to benefit both CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness and the Flint Hills Technical College Culinary Arts program at the Gufler Mansion. The day before he hosted an interactive cooking class at FHTC.
The book is somewhat of an homage to the Time-Life Foods of the World series that Oseland grew up reading. Checking those out from the library was a “transformational experience” for a young Oseland.
“Seeing what and how the rest of the world ate, places that I had never been; I certainly hadn’t encountered anything that expressed that so richly in my young life then,” he said. “It really moved me and lit inside of me a fire that I wasn’t aware of for many, many years.”
When Oseland was 17, he took a road trip from Louisiana to the southernmost point in Mexico with his father.
“The idea with the creation of the first book in this series was to take the transformative aspects of that trip, how much it taught me and gave me and to create a love letter to this place that had such an impact on me,” he said. “Mexico City is a vast city of around 23 million people in total and by default, what you experience in Mexico City is the entire country of Mexico; everyone lives there. All of the extraordinary regional traditions of eating that exist in Mexico can be found in Mexico City.”
So, Oseland felt the best way to capture the “vast and complicated story of Mexican food” in one single volume was to focus on the cultural hub of Mexico.
But how did he come to start a publicity tour, teach a cooking class and host a benefit dinner in Emporia?
“I have ties to this part of Kansas that go back a decade or so,” Oseland said. “The photographer — who’s really talented and excellent — for the first two books in the series, lives in Lawrence and he’s native to Topeka. And by complete happenstance roughly a year ago, during the heart of the pandemic, I was living in Southern California in the desert of all places, and my landlords it turns out are native to Emporia. And we became fast friends.”
Oseland made a few trips to Emporia to visit them in Emporia and during those trips met another friend from Emporia.
“The bunch of us were just talking about, ‘Hey, why not a trip to Kansas to promote the first volume of ‘World Food’ and put out the good word. Maybe we can just do some casual dinners, maybe a benefit dinner,’” he said. “One by one, very rapidly — really just within the last six weeks or so — did all of this comes together.”
Oseland enjoyed shopping the local markets, such as Variedades El Salvador, 512 E. Sixth Ave., for much of the ingredients for Friday’s dinner. In fact, much of the ingredients for Friday’s meal were locally sourced.
“They had the most wonderful food there,” he said. “The avocados were heavy and wonderful and really well-priced. We were actually headed to another couple of stores after that that we didn’t have to head to because we almost bought all of the merchandise available in that particular store. It was such excellent quality. We even found really good quality tortillas that didn’t have any preservatives or extra junk in them.”
Using those ingredients, Oseland and FHTC Culinary Arts instructor Kendra Smith led several FHTC students through the creation of a multi-course meal using recipes from “World Food: Mexico City” and one complementary dish from the second book in his series, “World Food: Paris.”
Spicy guacamole, chips and freshly pureed salsa, jicama and cucumber slices were served as appetizers as guests visited outside of the mansion Friday evening, enjoying drinks and a cool autumn breeze.
Inside, Oseland flitted around the kitchen checking on first-course dishes and the main course — an incredibly tender pork roast cooked in a sauce made from three different types of dried chilis, six or seven aromatic spices and beer.
“I guarantee you, it’s one of the best pork dishes you will ever eat,” he said. “We’re serving that alongside a classic Parisian dish to give a nod to the next book, and funnily enough, these two dishes go fabulously together. It’s a homestyle potatoes au gratin that doesn’t use cheese; it’s just milk and cream and it’s the most luscious potato dish ever.”
Oseland was excited to launch his tour in Emporia, a city where nearly a quarter of its population is Hispanic.
“I’m really touched that we’re beginning promotion for ‘World Food: Mexico City’ right here in the heart of America, in Emporia,” he said. “It’s significant to me, it’s meaningful to me. It’s my hope that kicking off this book series in Emporia will have a resonant effect.
“If we’re starting right in the center of the United States, that will just grow throughout and it’s my dream that in years to come, many Americans will have this book on their shelves and grow to love them. And maybe even give them to their grandchildren. What better place to do it than Emporia, Kansas?”
“World Food: Mexico City” is $26 and published by Penguin Random House’s Ten Speed Press. You can purchase it online at www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/554675/world-food-mexico-city-by-james-oseland or from any bookseller.
